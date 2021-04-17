Restaurant inspections – April 18

I knowNote: The information below has been compiled from reports from the Bartholomew County Department of Health. Critical violations can put clients at risk for illness and typically need to be corrected immediately or within days. Non-critical violations, if left unaddressed, could lead to critical violations or increase the likelihood of critical violations occurring. Non-critical violations generally should not be corrected until the next inspection.
General dollar # 2656
3880 25th St., Columbus
March 15
Critical violations: Nothing
Non-critical violations: 2
Hartsville Food Mart
20645 National Highway 46, Hartsville
March 15
Critical violations: 1
The cooked cheeseburger was 109F in a warm cabinet. Potentially hazardous food products that must be kept warm should be kept above 135 ° F. If the weather is used as a public health control, the food should be labeled at the time of consumption or release. waste after four hours of temperature control.
Non-critical violations: 1
Arni
2755 Brentwood Drive, Columbus
March 15
Critical violations: 2
1) A brush, with a metal strip prone to corrosion, is used to deposit the butter on the breadsticks. Materials used in the construction of utensils and equipment surfaces in contact with food may not allow the migration of harmful substances. 2) The blade of the can opener is soiled with a build-up of dried particles on the food. Food contact surfaces of equipment and utensils should be kept clean to the sight and touch.
Non-critical violations: 11
Nutrition Fair
808 Third Street, Columbus
March 15
Critical violations: Nothing
Non-critical violations: 7
Mexican restaurant Tonala
628 Main Street, Hope
March 6
Critical violations: Nothing
Non-critical violations: 3
Three friends # 2
1741 State Street
March 16
Critical violations: 2
1) Raw eggs are kept on tomatoes and an open container of sour cream. Potentially hazardous foods that can be a source of contamination should not be stored on top of ready-to-eat foods. 2) A spray bottle with blue liquid is not labeled. All work containers containing products must be labeled.
Non-critical violations: 2
Willow Leaves of Hope
326 Jackson Street, Hope
March 16
Critical violations: Nothing
Non-critical violations: 1
Applebee Grill and Bar
1900 25th St., Columbus
March 16
Critical violations: 1
A spray bottle containing an unknown liquid was found in the dishwashing area. All work containers should be labeled with the common name of the chemical.
Non-critical violations: 1
Dining and Golf at Harrison Lake
588 South Country Club Road, Columbus
March 16
Critical violations: Nothing
Non-critical violations: 5
Starbucks # 52318
11900 North US 31, Edinburgh
the 17th of March
Critical violations: Nothing
Non-critical violations: Nothing
Chili’s Grill and Bar
1079 North National Road, Columbus
March 18
Critical violations: Nothing
Non-critical violations: 9
Ru Yi
2125 West Jonathan Moore Pike, Columbus
March 18
Critical violations: Nothing
Non-critical violations: 7
Donuts and coffee
2222 State St., Columbus
March 19
Critical violations: Nothing
Non-critical violations: 16
Best Western
11780 North US 31, Edinburgh
March 23
Critical violations: Nothing
Non-critical violations: 1
Greenbelt Golf Course
1000 Gladstone Ave, Columbus
March 23
Critical violations: Nothing
Non-critical violations: Nothing
Whipker Market
5191 South US 31, Columbus
March 24
Critical violations: Nothing
Non-critical violations: Nothing
Target store T-1911 / Food market
1865, Northern National Highway, Columbus
March 24
Critical violations: Nothing
Non-critical violations: Nothing
Target store T-1911 / Starbucks
1865, Northern National Highway, Columbus
March 24
Critical violations: Nothing
Non-critical violations: 1
National marathon
3101 North National Road, Columbus
March 24
Critical violations: Nothing
Non-critical violations: 13
Baguettes restaurant
3045 Columbus Center, Columbus
March 24
Critical violations: 6
1) Potentially dangerous raw meats are stored with ready-to-eat vegetables in the roller cooler. These items should be stored separately to avoid contamination. 2) Very large container of room temperature marinated chicken. Egg roll trays at room temperature. Both 2-bay sinks filled with raw chicken at room temperature. All potentially hazardous foods should be kept cold between preparation and cooking. 3) Several items in the walk-in cooler and deli cooler do not have a date label. All items not used within 24 hours must have a date tag. 4) The 2 bay sink with raw chicken sitting in the water was 64 ° F and had sat for 3 hours. These must be discarded. 5) The 2-bay sink has not been cleaned and sanitized before use for preparing raw chicken. Food should only come into contact with surfaces cleaned in accordance with the specifications of this rule. 6) The can opener blade is very dirty. Potentially hazardous surfaces in contact with food should be kept free of food and dirt.
Non-critical violations: 4
Jack’s Place
910 Third Street, Columbus
March 25
Critical violations: Nothing
Non-critical violations: 4
DQ Grill and Chill
2215 Columbus Center, Columbus
March 24
Critical violations: Nothing
Non-critical violations: 6
Baguettes restaurant
3045 Columbus Center, Columbus
March 25
Critical violations: Nothing
Non-critical violations: Nothing
East Food Pantry
230 South Marr Road, Columbus
March 26
Critical violations: Nothing
Non-critical violations: 1
Columbus North High School Pantry
1400 25th Street, Columbus
March 26
Critical violations: Nothing
Non-critical violations: 1
Irwin Gardens Inn
608 Fifth Street, Columbus
March 26
Critical violations: Nothing
Non-critical violations: 1
New Chinese Buffet
2628 Eastbrook Plaza, Columbus
First of April
Critical violations: Nothing
Non-critical violations: 16