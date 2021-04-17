Restaurant inspections – April 18





I knowNote: The information below has been compiled from reports from the Bartholomew County Department of Health. Critical violations can put clients at risk for illness and typically need to be corrected immediately or within days. Non-critical violations, if left unaddressed, could lead to critical violations or increase the likelihood of critical violations occurring. Non-critical violations generally should not be corrected until the next inspection. General dollar # 2656 3880 25th St., Columbus March 15 Critical violations: Nothing Non-critical violations: 2 Hartsville Food Mart 20645 National Highway 46, Hartsville March 15 Critical violations: 1 The cooked cheeseburger was 109F in a warm cabinet. Potentially hazardous food products that must be kept warm should be kept above 135 ° F. If the weather is used as a public health control, the food should be labeled at the time of consumption or release. waste after four hours of temperature control. Non-critical violations: 1 Arni 2755 Brentwood Drive, Columbus March 15 Critical violations: 2 1) A brush, with a metal strip prone to corrosion, is used to deposit the butter on the breadsticks. Materials used in the construction of utensils and equipment surfaces in contact with food may not allow the migration of harmful substances. 2) The blade of the can opener is soiled with a build-up of dried particles on the food. Food contact surfaces of equipment and utensils should be kept clean to the sight and touch. Non-critical violations: 11 Nutrition Fair 808 Third Street, Columbus March 15 Critical violations: Nothing Non-critical violations: 7 Mexican restaurant Tonala 628 Main Street, Hope March 6 Critical violations: Nothing Non-critical violations: 3 Three friends # 2 1741 State Street March 16 Critical violations: 2 1) Raw eggs are kept on tomatoes and an open container of sour cream. Potentially hazardous foods that can be a source of contamination should not be stored on top of ready-to-eat foods. 2) A spray bottle with blue liquid is not labeled. All work containers containing products must be labeled. Non-critical violations: 2 Willow Leaves of Hope 326 Jackson Street, Hope March 16 Critical violations: Nothing Non-critical violations: 1 Applebee Grill and Bar 1900 25th St., Columbus March 16 Critical violations: 1 A spray bottle containing an unknown liquid was found in the dishwashing area. All work containers should be labeled with the common name of the chemical. Non-critical violations: 1 Dining and Golf at Harrison Lake 588 South Country Club Road, Columbus March 16 Critical violations: Nothing Non-critical violations: 5 Starbucks # 52318 11900 North US 31, Edinburgh the 17th of March Critical violations: Nothing Non-critical violations: Nothing Chili’s Grill and Bar 1079 North National Road, Columbus March 18 Critical violations: Nothing Non-critical violations: 9 Ru Yi 2125 West Jonathan Moore Pike, Columbus March 18 Critical violations: Nothing Non-critical violations: 7 Donuts and coffee 2222 State St., Columbus March 19 Critical violations: Nothing Non-critical violations: 16 Best Western 11780 North US 31, Edinburgh March 23 Critical violations: Nothing Non-critical violations: 1 Greenbelt Golf Course 1000 Gladstone Ave, Columbus March 23 Critical violations: Nothing Non-critical violations: Nothing Whipker Market 5191 South US 31, Columbus March 24 Critical violations: Nothing Non-critical violations: Nothing Target store T-1911 / Food market 1865, Northern National Highway, Columbus March 24 Critical violations: Nothing Non-critical violations: Nothing Target store T-1911 / Starbucks 1865, Northern National Highway, Columbus March 24 Critical violations: Nothing Non-critical violations: 1 National marathon 3101 North National Road, Columbus March 24 Critical violations: Nothing Non-critical violations: 13 Baguettes restaurant 3045 Columbus Center, Columbus March 24 Critical violations: 6 1) Potentially dangerous raw meats are stored with ready-to-eat vegetables in the roller cooler. These items should be stored separately to avoid contamination. 2) Very large container of room temperature marinated chicken. Egg roll trays at room temperature. Both 2-bay sinks filled with raw chicken at room temperature. All potentially hazardous foods should be kept cold between preparation and cooking. 3) Several items in the walk-in cooler and deli cooler do not have a date label. All items not used within 24 hours must have a date tag. 4) The 2 bay sink with raw chicken sitting in the water was 64 ° F and had sat for 3 hours. These must be discarded. 5) The 2-bay sink has not been cleaned and sanitized before use for preparing raw chicken. Food should only come into contact with surfaces cleaned in accordance with the specifications of this rule. 6) The can opener blade is very dirty. Potentially hazardous surfaces in contact with food should be kept free of food and dirt. Non-critical violations: 4 Jack’s Place 910 Third Street, Columbus March 25 Critical violations: Nothing Non-critical violations: 4 DQ Grill and Chill 2215 Columbus Center, Columbus March 24 Critical violations: Nothing Non-critical violations: 6 Baguettes restaurant 3045 Columbus Center, Columbus March 25 Critical violations: Nothing Non-critical violations: Nothing East Food Pantry 230 South Marr Road, Columbus March 26 Critical violations: Nothing Non-critical violations: 1 Columbus North High School Pantry 1400 25th Street, Columbus March 26 Critical violations: Nothing Non-critical violations: 1 Irwin Gardens Inn 608 Fifth Street, Columbus March 26 Critical violations: Nothing Non-critical violations: 1 New Chinese Buffet 2628 Eastbrook Plaza, Columbus First of April Critical violations: Nothing Non-critical violations: 16

