Top 7 Bitcoin Wallets in India 2021 to Buy, Sell and Hold Bitcoin

Types of Bitcoin wallets

The types of Bitcoin wallets are desktop, mobile, web, and hardware;

Office wallets

Desktop wallets are wallets that are activated on a computing device and give the user full control over the wallet. They also allow the user to store a private key.

Mobile wallets: Mobile wallets are similar to desktop wallets in terms of functionality. Mobile wallets allow ‘touch to pay’ and scanning of a QR code with Near Field Communication (NFC) in physical stores.

Web Portfolios

Web wallets allow users to access Bitcoins from any browser or mobile device. Since your private keys are stored online, you should choose your web wallet carefully.

Hardware wallets

Hardware wallets, which store Bitcoins on physical equipment that is normally plugged into a computer through a USB port, are by far the most stable form of Bitcoin wallet.

WazirX Bitcoin Wallet

With over 900,000 users, WazirX is the fastest growing cryptocurrency exchange in India. WazirX is the safest and most trusted cryptocurrency exchange app, allowing you to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Tron, Zilliqa and over 100 other cryptocurrencies.

Individuals can buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by depositing INR through UPI or IMPS. Funds can be deposited and withdrawn instantly and 24/7. In India, the lowest withdrawal fees start at zero. The highest referral commission in India is 50% with no upper cap. TradingView, Advanced Chart Trading, and Stop-Limit Orders are just a few of the advanced features available.

WazirX uses two-factor authentication, such as Google authentication or mobile OTP-based authentication, for security.

Zebpay

With its user-friendly mobile trading experience, the ZebPay app for Android provides access to a stable crypto exchange platform for users on the go. Zebpay’s security measures are designed to protect your cryptos, with 98% of coins stored in cold wallets, robust internal controls, third-party security testing, and more. For additional wallet protection, you can set a fingerprint or PIN and lock out outgoing transactions. The Bitcoin-Euro (BTC-EUR) pair is one of ZebPay’s trading pairs, as are the Euro denominated pairs in XRP, EOS, LTC, ETH, and BCH. Security researchers are encouraged and rewarded by ZebPay for testing our security. We have a community bug bounty program to help us identify issues that could put our customers at risk.

Coinbase Bitcoin Wallet

You can securely store, send and receive Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ether (ETH), Ether Classic (ETC), Litecoin (LTC), XRP and Ethereum ERC20 tokens with Wallet. Connect your account to quickly and easily switch cryptocurrency to your custody. Using your private key, sign messages cryptographically. View the current price of assets in your portfolio in your local currency. You maintain control over your private keys, which are only stored on your computer using Secure Element technology. The business does not have access to your money.

Coinbase is trusted by 56 million verified users, 7,000 organizations, and 115,000 ecosystem partners in over 100 countries to quickly and securely register, spend, save, receive, and use cryptocurrency. .

Unocoin Bitcoin Wallet

Despite India’s strict regulations on digital assets, the Unocoin wallet is thriving there. The company has 45 major investors and supports more than 1.5 million customers. The Unocoin wallet is safe and easy to use. Android and iOS users can use the wallet app. Unocoin is a digital asset exchange and wallet located in India. The company was founded in 2013 by Sunny Ray, Sathvik Vishwanath, Harish BV and Abhinand Kaseti. Unocoin was established in Tumkur, Karnataka, and is now headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Individuals can earn free Bitcoin by referring Unocoin to their friends. There is an option to use the Unocoin SBP (Systematic Buy Plan) module to automate bitcoin purchases with a set amount and frequency to protect against market volatility.

Ledger Nano

Ledger Nano S and Ledger Nano X hardware wallets are available from Ledger. Both wallets are USB storage wallets that allow users to do a variety of things, such as sending and receiving bitcoin from blockchains and running third-party applications on the computer. In 2014, eight experts from embedded protection, cryptocurrencies and entrepreneurship founded Ledger. The company’s mission is to develop stable blockchain applications. Ledger’s multi-currency hardware wallets are used to store private keys for cryptocurrencies offline. There are 27 coins and over 1500 tokens supported by all Ledger wallets. This list contains both well-known and lesser-known cryptocurrencies.

Look at Wallet

Guarda Wallet supports over 100 different cryptocurrencies. It does not save a user’s keys or private data. It protects the confidential data of its users with encryption technology. You are the sole owner of your private keys at Guarda Wallet, which allows secure management of the cryptocurrency. Guarda Wallet allows two or more users to sign transactions thanks to its multi-signature functionality. This guarantees the highest level of protection and secure wallet transactions.

BuyU Coin

With over 500,000 confirmed users, the BuyUcoin Android app is the best cryptocurrency exchange app, allowing users to securely store, buy and sell cryptocurrencies in INR or fiat currency. On the BuyUcoin app or website, you can instantly buy Bitcoin (BTC), Polkadot (DOT), Chainlink (LINK), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), USDT and Over 100 other cryptocurrencies using debit card, credit card, online banking, or wallet. There is a 0% trading fee on crypto trading through the BuyUcoinEz OTC desk. Individuals can deposit or withdraw funds instantly and 24/7.

Conclusion

Popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin can all be stored in most Bitcoin wallets. Always check that the wallet you are using supports the cryptocurrency you want to store and use.

Bitcoin wallets are not country specific; you can download the best wallets available anywhere in the world if you have a computer and an internet connection.

Cryptocurrencies are definitely here to stay as technology advances. It will take time for the public to understand and trust the new system, but the threats and risks will remain the same, with some likely to be more severe and higher than before.