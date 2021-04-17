RSI Stock Set To Be Biggest iGaming Winner, Says Jefferies Analyst





Posted: April 16, 2021, 12:10 p.m. Last update on: April 16, 2021, 02:03 am. Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) stock is poised to emerge from its post-merger meltdown and offer investors an edge with its enviable technological capabilities. The floor of the New York Stock Exchange, where Rush Street Interactive trades. An analyst sees a substantial advantage for the stock. (Picture: New York Post) Those are the sentiments of Jefferies analyst David Katz, who initiates coverage of the online casino operator with a buyout and a price target of $ 21. This implies an increase of around 50% from the April 15 close. That’s on the high end of the new public company’s price predictions. Our positive view of RSI is driven by its unique attributes in the context of the largely nascent digital marketplace, Katz said in a note to clients. A central debate in the street is about the value of an owned / owned technology stack; We are found guilty of providing strategic and economic benefits as evidenced by the proprietary products and profits. That’s a welcome comment for the cautious investors of Rush Street Interactive. Operator iGaming has been an independent publicly traded entity for less than four months following a merger with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), and stocks are struggling. Year-to-date, RSI stock is nearly 34% lower and sits 46.59% below its pre-merger highs. For RSI Stock, Tech Is Difference Maker As the internet casino industry takes off in the United States, investors and operators alike are seeing the value of vertical integration – a company’s ability to find back-end support and technology offerings from there. inside, rather than relying on third-party suppliers. The model may allow for better margins and expansion of superior results. It is also increasingly common in the online gaming and sports betting industries. In addition to Rush Street Interactive, Bally’s and DraftKings are notable examples of operators pursuing vertical integration. RSI is one of the few US iGaming companies to have a vertically integrated technology stack, where its proprietary back-end iGaming platform allows it to enter new states faster and customize betting options and settings. user experiences, according to Singular Research. Jefferies analyst Katz sees benefits for RSI through land-based casinos via the company’s ties to Bet Rivers parent company Rush Street, as well as social games providing critical impetus before it goes to market . Strong iGaming positioning Sports betting gets a lot of press, but industry insiders see online casinos as a real driving force for next-gen gaming and Wall Street agrees. Last month Goldman Sachs said online casinos in the United States are now a $ 1.5 billion market. But that amount will reach $ 14 billion in 2033, while delivering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27% for more than a decade. If these predictions turn out to be correct, it could be a boon to RSI stock due to the operator’s enviable market share. RSI maintains a # 1 market share position in the US iCasino industry and # 3 or # 4 in sports betting for most states, according to Singular. The research firm also sees RSI as a potential takeover target for a European operator seeking to gain a firmer foothold in the US market.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos