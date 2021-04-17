Icy sides in the Chill-Can talks | News, Sports, Jobs





YOUNGSTOWN – City Law Director Jeff Limbian said no progress was made during a nearly two-hour meeting with counsel for project developer Chill-Can. “Nothing new was brought to the table,” Limbian said of Friday’s meeting. “They expected to ask the city how to solve this problem so that it could have more time to do the right things. We have already given them time. We have asked for solutions, and it doesn’t look like those solutions are going to come. “ Limbian and Joseph Houser, a lawyer hired by the city, met with Brian Kopp, a lawyer representing Mitchell Joseph and his company, MJ Joseph Development Corp., which owns the Chill-Can property on the east side of the city. “My client is engaged in this project, but whether the differences with the city can be resolved remains to be determined,” Kopp said. In a certified letter of March 29, the city informed Joseph that it had 60 days to construct a number of buildings and hire around 150 workers, or it would take legal action. This lawsuit could seek to recover $ 1.5 million in water and wastewater funds donated to the company, as well as to repeal a 10-year tax rebate and approximately $ 400,000 that the city paid for. purchase 15 properties for the project. The lawsuit could also seek to appropriate the land. Joseph said in a written statement Wednesday: “It takes time to complete the construction phase of the Youngstown complex and hire Valley residents so we can start manufacturing and distributing the product.” Limbian said on Friday: “There clearly won’t be these jobs in the coming year, and I guess we’ll be in court as soon as possible.” The 60 days end on May 28. “Mr. Kopp goes back to Mitchell Joseph and sees if there is a way to fix this,” Limbian said. “But we don’t expect anything to move so we don’t end up in court. “ Kopp said on Wednesday he was “convinced that a mutually acceptable plan exists. However, if the city refuses to recognize the hardships caused by the pandemic, I am ready to defend the interests of (Joseph Company) and seek all legal remedies available to them. Joseph had said the project, which began in November 2016, would cost around $ 18.8 million and would be fully operational by 2018 to produce the world’s only self-cooling beverage can. City records show Joseph spent around $ 3.8 million on three buildings at the site, while Joseph said he spent around $ 5 million. Regarding the delays, Kopp said, “There were many unforeseen difficulties in developing a business in Youngstown,” and then the COVID-19 pandemic caused further problems. The company is expected to hire 237 workers by November 1, 2022, including 150 at present, according to city records. Today’s breaking news and more delivered to your inbox







