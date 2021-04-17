Stocks are at record highs and the US economy is booming. So why is everyone so panicked?

I think that will be one of the historic revivals up there with the end of the great wars, he told MarketWatch earlier this year. There’s huge demand from consumers. Can you imagine when we get it all clear and start to get back to normal?

But three months after the start of the year, Andersen is gloomy. In an interview last week, he spoke about how large segments of the market seem to be in favor one day, the next. We are switching between value and growth, staying home and reopening, almost daily, he said. I don’t know who is driving this, but he has to follow some sort of algorithm.

Andersen tries to be patient, recognizing that the economy is at a once inflection point in a generation and everyone is operating under unprecedented conditions. Yet, he said, the financial markets sometimes feel like a house of cards.

It’s confusing, he said. The market is fragile, and surprisingly. This year has been really tough for me trying to figure out if there is momentum, what direction is it going to take and who is responsible for it.

As if the horrors of the global coronavirus pandemic weren’t curved enough, the past 12 months have raised a series of other headwinds against the smooth running of the market. There is the surge in retail traders determined to use the stock market as a gambling casino, and a national policy so bitter that the presidential election has turned bloody.

And that’s without counting the most existential questions: what is the right level for a stock market that plunged 33% in about two weeks barely a year ago? How much of this gain comes down to stimulus measures and what is the real value? To what extent is the expected economic rebound already taken into account? What happens if the vaccine promise is insufficient? What if it was as good as it gets?

Taken together, this leaves the people who manage money, their clients, and the companies that advise them, just as puzzled as Andersen, with almost as many perceived red flags as there are theories as to what. cause it all.

The most common observation we get from clients is that the markets aren’t feeling good, and we absolutely understand that, wrote Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, in a recent note. to see the financial markets go from distress to euphoria in such a short time.

Market watchers point to all kinds of weird quirks that seem to confirm that something is wrong. Among other things, trading volumes plunged from 2021.

To be sure, the high volumes in 2020 were just an outlier. But by some estimates, inexperienced hobbyist traders now account for up to 20% of all market volume. And while not all of them are aimed at short sellers, they still have very different priorities and incentives than the rest of the market.

The surge in yields on US Treasuries BX: TMUBMUSD10Y was also troubling.

in just a few weeks in the first quarter of this year, scaring stock investors, followed by several weeks by Federal Reserve policymakers reassuring markets that any interest rate hikes would not start until 2023 and would be telegraphed well in advance. Oddly enough, bullish economic data apparently pushed bond yields down in mid-April.

Dennis DeBusschere, of the Evercore ISI, is going on with other weird things going on, in a note attempting to explain the rally in government bonds. SPACs and solar are hit hard on a relative basis, which is odd given the drop in 10-year yields. Some cite that the names sponsored by retail investors are typically hit as they move away from the market. And why are homebuilders underperforming with collapsing 10-year yields?

Dave Nadig is a long-time student of market structure, including as one of the early developers of exchange-traded funds to help the markets avoid another explosion like the Black Monday of the 1987s.

Nadig believes the markets are healthy – that is, they operate efficiently and remain resilient, even in the face of hiccups like the rampage of memes stocks over the past two months and the explosion of family office d ‘Archegos. What has become very fragile, in his words, is the discovery of prices.

There are fundamental foundations to how dissolving markets work, he said in an interview. What we have realized is that there is a lot more noise and chance in the market than people are willing to admit. What has mainly changed is the flow of information and data moving faster and faster. Any model you build today by definition fails to account for tomorrow’s acceleration.

Take the Gamestop Corp. GME,

-1.12%

frenzy that erupted in January. After a group of disgruntled traders have spent several weeks targeting short sellers by driving up the price of that stock, it is no longer a normal action, it is an externality in the market that has knock-on effects. training that some investors may not even be aware of, Nadig said.

Old investment models and algorithms collide with new ones that take into account new conditions, a process Nadig calls an arms race, and which has accelerated due to the modern speed of the flow of information and data. reaction functions.

We are starting to see cracks in the traditional ways, we have always analyzed the markets, he said. We are no longer dealing with reality, dealing with information and the price is instantaneous. We have given up on analyzing.

This means that a headline of, say, on a break in the use of the Johnson & Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t just mean that Johnson & Johnson JNJ,

+ 1.15%

stocks are trading lower, Nadig said. This means that for that day all reopening trade and by extension some cyclical trades and some value games suffer.

For Peter Andersen, who has managed money for nearly three decades and returned more than 40% to his clients in each of the past two years, the fragility of the markets is frustrating. Andersen is proud of his fierce independence in stock selection which results in a macro-agnostic portfolio. Some of his recent investments have been in cybersecurity, data storage, and pet care.

Since the start of the year, however, one of Andersens’ top picks, Trupanion Inc. TRUP,

+ 2.77% ,

is down 33%, for no logical reason, he noted. It’s like someone thinks everyone is going to euthanize their pets!

Stocks looked past the Johnson & Johnson news to close higher for the week with the Dow and S & P500 indexes at new highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+ 0.48%

gained 1.2%, the S&P 500 SPX,

+ 0.36%

is up 1.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite COMP,

+ 0.10%

added 1.1%.

The coming week will bring US economic data on the housing market, including sales of existing and new homes, and a series of corporate earnings reports.

