Ultra Resources Inc. updates closing of TSX Venture Exchange private placement: ULT





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Ultra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ULT) (Ultra Resources or the “Company”) following the Companys’ press releases of April 7, 2021 and 8 April 2021 After closing a non-brokered private placement, the company corrects the private placement to 10,892,900 units at $ 0.11 per unit for total gross proceeds of $ 1,198,219. Each unit is made up of one common share and one-half non-transferable common share purchase warrant (warrant). Each whole warrant will entitle its holder to purchase one additional common share of the company at the exercise price of $ 0.20 per share for a period of one year from the closing of the private placement at provided that if the closing price of the common shares of the company on any stock exchange or quotation system on which the common shares are then listed or quoted is equal to or greater than C $ 0.25 during a period of ten (10) days of consecutive exchanges, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiration of the Warrants by notifying the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on a date not later than ten (10) working days from the date on which the notice is given. The Company will pay finder’s fees of $ 77,523 in cash and 704,753 warrants for a portion of this offering. The proceeds of the private placement will be used to finance exploration of the Companys Argentina and Ontario properties and for general working capital purposes. All securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to any other restrictions that may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside of Canada. The private placement is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. The private placement securities have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), or under state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered in the United States or to, or on behalf of or for the benefit of, United States nationals (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) by ‘no registration or applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any such securities in the United States. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Kiki smith

Kiki Smith, Chief Financial Officer Ultra Resources is an exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and development of gold, copper and lithium assets. The Company owns a lithium brine property in Argentina and spodumene type hard rock lithium properties in the Georgia Lake / Forgan Lake area in northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Company also owns other gold and base metal properties in Argentina. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

For more information, please contact the company at:

Attention: Kiki Smith

Telephone: 778 968-1176

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.ultraresourcesinc.com

or consult the documents filed by the company at www.SEDAR.com.

