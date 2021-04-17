GameStop CEO Sells $ 12 Million Stock in Video Game Channel





Bloomberg TSMC lifts targets after warning chip crisis could reach 2022 (Bloomberg) – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has warned that a global semiconductor shortage in everything from automotive to consumer electronics could extend into 2022, prompting the pivotal chipmaker to raise its spending and growth targets for this year. On Thursday, its auto industry customers can expect chip shortages to start easing next quarter, easing some of the supply disruptions that have forced companies like General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co . to reduce production. But the overall critical semiconductor deficits will last through 2021 and potentially next year, CEO CC Wei told analysts on a conference call. up to $ 28 billion, said chief financial officer Wendell Huang. It predicts sales in the June quarter to be above forecast of $ 12.9 billion to $ 13.2 billion, driving revenue growth of 20% in terms of dollars for the full year – before mid-teens growth expected in January. Its gross margin target this quarter was 49.5% to 51.5% below expectations, raising concerns about the long-term impact on profitability. TSMC shares slipped 1.8% in Taipei on Friday, their biggest intraday loss in about three weeks. Rising capex is a mixed bag with better long-term growth but weaker margins, wrote the Morgan Stanley analysts. Production-nm equipment can reduce gross margin by 2%, while slower-than-expected improvement in production efficiency means gross margin will continue to contract, perhaps to less than 50 % in 2Q – Charles Shum and Simon Chan, analysts .TSMC joins a growing number of industry giants, from Continental AG to Renesas Electronics Corp. and Foxconn Technology Group, which warned of longer-than-expected deficits thanks to unprecedented demand for everything from cars to game consoles and mobile devices. While Taiwan’s largest chipmaker has kept factories at over 100% utilization, the company does not have enough capacity to satisfy all of its customers and has pledged to invest $ 100 billion in over the next three years to develop. , Wei said. In 2023, I hope we can offer more capacity to support our customers. At that point, start to see the tightness in the supply chain loosen a bit.Read More: See how a chip shortage has destroyed everything from phones to cars, semiconductor shortages spill over into the global economy. Automakers like Ford, Nissan Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG have already cut production, leading to estimates of more than $ 60 billion in lost revenue for the industry this year. The situation will likely get worse before it gets better: A rare winter storm in Texas has destroyed part of US production, while a fire at a key plant in Japan will shut the plant down for a month. Rival chipmaker Samsung Electronics Co. has warned of a serious imbalance in the industry, with major U.S. automakers and other gadget suppliers facing a prolonged chip shortage, U.S. President Joe Biden has offered $ 50 billion dollars to strengthen semiconductor research and manufacturing in his country. This move could help TSMC build a state-of-the-art plant in Arizona this year that could cost $ 12 billion. TSMC is pleased to support chip manufacturing in the United States, although research and development and the majority of the production will continue to stay in Taiwan, executives said Thursday. They reiterated that construction on their plant in Arizona will begin this year.Read more: Why shortages of a $ 1 chip triggered a crisis in the global economy Net income for the period January to March has soared 19% to NT $ 139.7 billion ($ 4.9 billion), beating the average analyst estimate, supported by demand for high performance computing (HPC) equipment and a more moderate seasonal effect on demand of smartphones. Gross margin for the quarter increased from 54% to 52.4% over the previous three months, in part due to relatively lower usage levels and fluctuations in exchange rates. According to a company statement last week, first-quarter revenue rose 17% to NT $ 362.4 billion. The company said Thursday that it now hopes to be able to reach NT $ 362.4 billion. ‘upper end of its target for a compound annual growth rate of 10% to 15%. TSMC’s statement that the chip tightening could spread through 2022 will alleviate fears that chip demand will overbook later this year and further boost investor confidence in aggregate semiconductor demand in the long run. term said Elsa Cheng, analyst at GF Securities. TSMC shares have more than doubled over the past year. 14% and 35% of sales, respectively. By business segment, its smartphone business accounted for around 45% of revenue, while HPC grew to more than a third, reflecting continued demand for internet devices and servers even as savings begin. to emerge from the pandemic. on 5nm and 3nm, in fact, the engagement is so strong that we really have to prepare the capacity for it, Wei said. Smartphones and HPC will be the main drivers of demand for 5nm, which will account for around 20% of wafer revenue this year. Beware of the Flames: Tim Culpan

