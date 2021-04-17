SPAC Tracker: QuantumScape Hit by Short-Seller Report





There has been a slowdown in the PSPC flow over the past few weeks, which has given investors a chance to catch their breath and do their homework. There have been no new PSPC IPOs over the past week, the first of these weeks without a new supply in quite a while. The PSPC market may be on the way to getting healthier. Be careful though the ground is not yet clear and short sellers will make life difficult for PSPCs and investors buying into over-publicized financial services and technology. New media firm Vice Media is said to be in talks to merge with San Francisco-based SPAC 7GC & Co Holdings on Wednesday, the media suggested. On March 29, online British auto retailer Cazoo said it would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange following a merger with New York-listed SPAC Ajax in a deal that values Cazoo at $ 7 billion. Tim Collins shared the top nine PSPC stocks to buy at every stage of development: pre-deal, final deal, and post-merger. For more in-depth coverage of the PSPC industry, including buy and sell recommendations and investment strategies, read BoardroomAlpha daily. Here is a list of some of the top PSPC stocks to watch out for over the next week of trading. QuantumScape – QS QuantumScape (QS) – Get a report has been one of-PSPC’s most successful investments to date. The stock trades at + 300% if you bought stock in the predecessor SPAC, Kensington Acquisition, at the IPO price of $ 10. However, short seller Scorpion Capital released a scathing short report on QuantumScape last Wednesday that brought shares down more than 12% to close at $ 35.85. Altimeter Growth – AGC Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Growth Goes Public with Grab Holdings via $ 40 Billion SPAC Merger. Grab Holdings is the leading app for deliveries, mobility and financial services in South East Asia TWC Tech Holdings II – TWCT The transaction with TWC Tech Holdings II values ​​Cellebrite’s equity at $ 2.4 billion and is backed by a PIPE of $ 300 million. This is the third contract for Adam Clammer’s SPAC True Wind Capital. D&Z Media Acquisition – DNZ D & Z Media Acquisition may make the Simplifi online advertising company public. DNZ, co-sponsored by ICE, raised $ 287.5 million when it went public with SPAC in January. CEO Betty liu is an experienced media executive and former vice president of the NYSE. D8 Holdings Corp – DEH D8 Holdings Corp has agreed to take the publicly traded surgical robotics company Vicarious Surgical for an EV valuation of $ 1.1 billion. Deal includes $ 115M PIPE backed by some big hitters Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp – CHFW Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp today announced that it has acquired a stake in Surrozen, a biotechnology company that develops drugs to modulate the Wnt signaling pathway, which values ​​the pre-rev company at an estimated value of $ 200 million. All stock prices are referenced and taken from Yahoo Finance while rankings have been taken from Barchart.com.







