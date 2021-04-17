Hundreds of people attend unofficial parade of ‘Gasparilla’ boats





TAMPA, Florida Although the official Gasparilla Pirate Festival has been canceled for 2021, you wouldn’t have known it looking at the Hillsborough River on Saturday. What would you like to know Officially, Gasparilla has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues

But two conservative groups decided to have it unofficially

Many came to see the invasion of the Trumparilla boat

RELATED: Two conservative groups planned their own versions of the annual parade of boats and set sail for Davis Island on Saturday morning. The parade ended with a party on the island of Beer Can. Gasparilla was supposed to be today, but the official event was canceled due to COVID concerns. Instead, hundreds of boats (and pirates) descended on the Hillsborough River today for a Gasparilla parade. @ BN9 pic.twitter.com/d80xxupvXl Angie Angers (@angie_angers) April 17, 2021 While the usual Gasparilla experience in late January features a parade of boats, it has become notorious over the years for the intense street party that starts early on a Saturday morning in South Tampa and continues throughout the day, drawing in hundreds of thousands of revelers in the area. not an ideal situation as the region is still struggling with COVID-19. I’ve said it before if you don’t think we should have boat parades then don’t go, says Cliff Gephart, who is hosting a second boat parade this weekend called The Trumparilla boat invasion which is scheduled to start at 10:30 am from Marjorie Park in Tampa. If you feel that you are safe enough and that your health and your family are able to participate in the events that occur in life, you should participate. Ye Mystic Krewe from Gasparilla, who is hosting the event in conjunction with the City of Tampa, canceled it in February due to COVID-19 concerns. Jake Hoffman, one of the organizers of the Saturday event, said he felt, given the Tampa Bay Lightnings boat parade and Bucs celebration, there was no reason why Gasparilla has been canceled. I think that’s hypocritical, he said. We had a city sanctioned Super Bowl parade which was huge. The Super Bowl festivities were massive. The event was announced on Facebook by Young Republicans in Tampa Bay. “ARRGHH! Pirates don’t cancel invasions and they don’t take orders from tyrants! If the Bucs can launch a parade of boats, Ye! Organizers estimate that more than 1,000 people participated in the boat parade with hundreds of boats in attendance.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos