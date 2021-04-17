Bitcoin Bonanza – Daily Business Journal





Bitcoin has been in the public consciousness for several years, but the most well-known cryptocurrency has raised its profile to new heights in recent weeks. Bitcoin’s value has more than doubled its value so far in 2021, as more financial institutions have started to adopt the asset, and some companies, notably Tesla, have added positions to their balance sheets in the instead of holding cash. Last week, cryptocurrency brokerage platform Coinbase went public. Early exchanges put the company at a market value of more than $ 100 billion more than the combined market value of the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ and the Chicago Board Options Exchange. Although it seems a bit of a stretch, we seem to live in a world these days where anything can be worth anything, says John Stewart, chief investment officer at Farmers Trust Co. It remains to be seen how long this can last. Featured Insights: Consider Alternatives With high stock market valuations and low interest rates, it may be worth considering some exposure to so-called alternative investments.

A strategy that has the potential to perform well regardless of the macro market environment is a long / short or neutral strategy in the equity market.

This involves taking positions in stocks with favorable prospects and offsetting them by selling short stocks with unfavorable prospects.

While there is no guarantee, a qualified manager can produce average annual returns of 5-6% with very low volatility and minimal risk. Looking to the Future: Labor Shortage? A side effect of epic levels of government stimulus? There are a good number of people in low paying jobs who are in no rush to get back to work.

Many small businesses complain that they cannot fill vacancies, and restaurants seem to be bearing the brunt of the problem, with wait times at popular restaurants exceeding two hours in many places.

While this can weigh on the profit margins of many companies in the short run, (with the inflation in input costs I discussed recently), the good news is that the problem will likely resolve itself as people use up their money. stimulus funds and / or their employers. decide to pay salaries high enough to attract employees, but don’t be surprised when those costs are passed on to you as a consumer. Copyright 2021 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.







