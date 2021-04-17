Platoon pushes back federal officials over conveyor belt warning





Exercise bike company Peloton fired back on Saturday after a federal agency warned those with children at home should stop using company Tread + treadmills. The agency, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, issued an urgent warning after reports of 38 injuries and one death related to the machine, which was previously known as the Tread. The agency said those with young children at home should stop using the machine, warning that the Tread + poses risks to children, including abrasions, fractures and even death. The commission said at least one accident occurred while a parent was using the treadmill. Those who continue to use it should do so in a locked room inaccessible to children and pets, the agency said.

The commission also shared a video on Saturday of a child who got stuck under the machine. After a few seconds, the child was able to free himself and walk away.

The commission did not share the age of the deceased child or those who had been injured. Joe Martyak, a spokesperson for the commission, said it was continuing to investigate dangers with the Tread + machine. Given the hazard patterns that have been reported involving children in homes with this product, public health and safety warrants such a warning, Martyak said. Platoon pushed back on Saturday, saying that the commission warning was inaccurate and misleading. The company said in the statement that there is no reason consumers should refrain from using the machine, adding that safety instructions should always be followed.

Peloton admitted that a child had died using the Tread + machine, adding that he was shocked and devastated to learn of the death. The company also reported that another child suffered a brain injury in an accident. This child was expected to make a full recovery, Peloton said. Today in business Update April 16, 2021, 1:30 p.m. ET While Peloton knows that the Tread + is safe for the home when used in accordance with warnings and safety instructions, the company is committed to taking all necessary and appropriate steps to further educate members of the potential risks, the company said. The importance of following Pelotons’ warnings and safety instructions is made perfectly clear in the video, Peloton said, referring to the video shared by the commission. The company added that Peloton asks its customers to remove the security key from the machine when not in use to avoid such incidents. The machine costs over $ 4,200, according to company website. Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, called on Peloton to cooperate with the agency. Clearly the Tread + Peloton needs to be recalled, Mr Blumenthal said. The company tries to dismiss the injury reports because consumer abuse is irresponsible and inexcusable as multiple incidents have occurred with adults using the treadmill as directed by the company. Peloton said it invited the commission to make a joint announcement on the risks of non-compliance with safety guidelines and that John Foley, the company’s chief executive, asked to meet with the agency. Peloton is disappointed that despite its offers of collaboration, and despite the fact that the Tread + complies with all applicable safety standards, the CPSC did not want to engage in meaningful discussions with Peloton before releasing its inaccurate and misleading press release, the company said.

Mr. Foley in a letter posted in March addressed the death of the child. While we are only aware of a small handful of incidents involving the Tread + where children have been injured, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts are with the families involved, Mr Foley said.

