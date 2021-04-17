Will the US stock market remain open on April 19 on Patriot’s Day?

Most Massachusetts citizens and long-distance runners call the third Monday in April the Marathon Monday. Interestingly, another event that takes place on this day is the celebration of “Patriot’s Day” in the United States. It is not a holiday in the Sunshine State, however, Maine and Wisconsin are the only two states where the holiday is legally observed (although they still celebrate it on April 19). Since it is a public holiday in some places, people often wonder if the stock market stays open or closed on this day? Read on to know the details.

Is the stock exchange open on Patriot Day in the USA?

The Patriot’s Day stock market remains open in the United States. Market holidays are referred to as any day excluding weekends when the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, or bond markets close for the day. Usually this holiday is something like Christmas or New Years. Regular New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. The markets are closed on weekends.

Full stock exchange holidays 2021

Friday January 1 New Year’s Day

Monday January 18 Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday February 15 Presidents Day

Monday May 31 Memorial Day

Monday July 5 Celebration of July 4, Independence Day, which takes place on a Sunday

Monday September 6 Labor Day

Thursday November 25 Thanksgiving

Friday December 24 Celebration of Christmas Day, which takes place on a Saturday

Patriots day celebration

The Battles of Lexington and Concord held on April 19, 1775 marked the start of the Colonial War for Independence from Great Britain. Just two months after Parliament declared Massachusetts a revolt, the courageous citizens of the colony took up arms and fought for freedom, ultimately leading to the formation of the United States of America. a rarely observed day of fasting and prayer that had existed since the 17th century) in the state calendar without declaring it a working day in 1894. Greenhalge was inspired by the state’s valiant fight for independence from British control and renamed Patriot Day and moved it to April 19.

The Boston Marathon was introduced in celebration of Patriots’ Day in 1897. It is influenced by the restoration of the marathon race during the previous year’s Summer Olympics in Athens. It has become a much-loved tradition on April 19, almost as much as the holiday itself. The Boston Red Sox also joined in on Patriots Day by hosting a game at Fenway Park at 11:05 am, allowing fans to watch the race come to an end. To make a three-day weekend, the entire celebration was moved to the third Monday in April 1969.