



HDFC Bank on Saturday announced 18.17% year-over-year growth in stand-alone net profit for the quarter ended March 2021 (T4FY21) to Rs 8,186.5 crore, up from Rs 6,927.6 crore ago is one year old. However, on a sequential basis, stand-alone net profit declined 6.5 percent from Rs 8,758 crore in the December quarter (T3FY21). The banks’ board of directors has decided not to declare a dividend for FY21, following the second wave of coronavirus. Net profit for the year ended March 2021 was Rs 31,116.5 crore, up 18.5% from the year ended March 2020. The bank said net interest income (NII) – the difference between interest earned on loans and interest paid to depositors – increased 12.6% to Rs 17,120 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 15,204 crore in the corresponding period of last year. According to the bank, the total advances in March 2021 were Rs 11.32,837 crore, an increase of 14.0% from March 2020. Domestic advances were up 14.1% from March 2020. According to the classification of regulatory segments, domestic retail lending increased 6.7 percent and domestic wholesale lending increased 21.7 percent. Total deposits in March 2021 stood at Rs 13.35,060 crore, an increase of 16.3% from March 2020. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) were Rs 15,086 crore, or 1.32% of gross advances, in March 2021, compared to 1.38% (pro forma approach) in December of last year and 1.26% in March 2020. Net APMs represented 0.40% of net advances in March 2021. The bank also continues to hold provisions as of March 31, 2021 against the potential impact of Covid-19 based on the information available at this point and these exceed the standards prescribed by the RBI, he said. The bank held floating provisions of Rs 1,451 crore and conditional provisions of Rs 5,861 crore in March 2021. Total provisions (including specific, floating, contingent and general provisions) represented 153% of gross non-performing loans as at 31 March. 2021.

