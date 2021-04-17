The Securities Exchange Commission wakes up – notice

Franklin D. Roosevelt was chairman when the Securities Exchange Commission was established in 1934. The function of the SEC was to regulate the buying and selling of securities and to reform the stock exchanges. His holy grail was to protect investors.

Before the stock market crash of 1929, there was no regulation of the financial markets. A flower shop could sell stocks and bonds. The shoe shiner gave some great stock advice. Unregulated Wall Street lacked accurate verified information regarding securities issued or sold. Fake news, fraudulent rumors and get-rich-quick schemes abound. Speculation, insider trading, manipulation, short selling and buying low margin credits were rife. Leading stock brokerage firms existed, but reliable information was out of the question for the average person.

Many believed that irresponsible market manipulation caused America’s crash and economic downfall. Roosevelt’s New Deal included the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which governs securities transactions in the secondary market. All publicly traded companies are required to adhere to the requirements of the 1934 Act. The SEC was established by the 1934 Act.

The SEC is the enforcement arm of government. It has the power to regulate all aspects of the securities industry. He can initiate civil or criminal proceedings against individuals and companies. Congress is exempt from insider trading regulations, but Martha Stewart went to federal prison for insider trading, a violation of the 1934 law.

Joseph P. Kennedy (JFK’s father) was appointed by Roosevelt as the first president of the SEC. The liberals hated Kennedy, a free market capitalist. Kennedy’s career had included unregulated Wall Street. He knew the manipulation practices firsthand and had benefited greatly. These practices were not illegal until 1934.

In 1929, Kennedy was worth around $ 60 million, which eventually rose to $ 180 million, or around $ 3 billion today. Critics of Kennedy have said that making him president of the SEC was “to put a wolf to herd a flock of sheep.” Kennedy replied, “The federal government is the only power that can assure the buyer that they are buying value in gold and not bricks of gold.”

Kennedy found the best lawyers and formed a team to clean up Wall Street. It had a strong legacy, as the SEC was arguably the most respected of the New Deal agencies. In the Roosevelt administration, the aspiration of the SEC was to ensure fairness and to protect the investor.

A NEW SEC working group was created in March. President Joe Biden’s administration announced that the SEC’s Law Enforcement Division now includes environment and climate, social justice, and (corporate) governance (ESG). Companies will be assessed on their wakefulness and face fines or lawsuits from the SEC if found to be insufficient.

This new SEC working group will be led by Kelly Gibson. She will supervise members of headquarters, regional offices and specialized implementing units. Gibson will use sophisticated data analysis to extract and evaluate information to identify potential breaches. The stated objective of this SEC working group is to address ESG risks for investors. The specifics defining what an ESG risk could be remain unknown. Eagerly hopping on the bandwagon: Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, JP Morgan, Viacom, CBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, Merck and Delta Airlines.

The awakened standards are fuzzy at best. For example, social justice is associated with socialism and often means the redistribution of wealth; he advocates that some groups are oppressors and some are oppressed. Violations could cover everything from climate change to workplace diversity and cybersecurity.

Traditional rating services for stocks and bonds have taken into account factors such as a company’s ability to pay dividends, interest on bonds and to be competitive in the market. Ethnic diversity in the workplace can now become a factor. Historically, shareholders (owners of the business) have been a concern of the business; now the “stakeholders” (who are they?) are included in the dialogue. Rating companies such as Bloomberg now provide ESG data services.

Milton Friedman, who received a Nobel Prize in economics, argued that shareholders’ money should not be spent on anything that does not directly contribute to increasing shareholder wealth. He wrote that corporate social responsibility is to increase profits. Friedman and many free market economists and academics would scoff at ESG ratings. However, Joe Biden has put a legal framework in the mix with the new SEC working group. It is a step in the wrong direction for government intrusion into internal corporate policies.

The writer is a former English teacher, stockbroker and owner / president of a small business. She is active with the Federated Republican Women, the Coachella Valley Lincoln Club, the California Republican Party and the Armed Services YMCA 29 Palms.

