Fire in OHare temporarily closes busy pedestrian tunnel





A fire that broke out inside a busy pedestrian tunnel at OHare Airport on Saturday morning has caused headaches for many travelers and forced them to move closer amid a pandemic . The fire started in the tunnel between Halls B and C of Terminal 1 shortly after 8 a.m., according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. The incident forced hundreds of travelers to congregate tightly in one of the airport’s main aisles. Take advantage of a super spreader event at [OHare] this morning a traveler tweeted, along with a photo of the crowd. In response to the tweet, CDA pointed out that travelers were wearing masks and that airport workers were trying to maintain social distancing as possible. The CDA also said that United Airlines, which is housed in Terminal 1, provided shuttles to take passengers to Halls B and C for their flights. Jillian Mallen, of Logan Square, took one of these shuttles. She said it took her an hour to get to her door in Hall C due to the incident, although United Airlines arranged flights for the passengers. I just feel like there wasn’t a lot of communication regarding the transportation situation, said Mallen, who was on his way to Virginia. Therefore [there were] a lot of restless travelers really crashed. Power was restored at 9:30 a.m. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said. The incident caused flight delays and a checked baggage accident for at least one major airline. Professional wrestler Mike Bennett, who took a United Airlines flight from Ohare on Saturday morning, tweeted that the fire had prevented checked baggage from reaching its destination. Update: Apparently there has been a fire in OHare, so many bags were held up from point A to point B. Understandable. Did anyone think that the cargo of empty luggage was a red flag to possibly delay the flight? Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) April 17, 2021 They did not put [the bags] anywhere, Bennett tweeted. They said there was a fire, so they couldn’t get the luggage on the plane. So they sent us on our way without the luggage. I do not understand. A United Airlines spokesperson confirmed that some flights had been delayed due to the fire. The airline resumed regular operations around 10:30 a.m.







