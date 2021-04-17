Do you have $ 1,000? You can buy more than 100 shares of this TSX share

Woman calculating numbers next to a laptop

Should Canadians, especially young professionals, postpone their investments if the capital is only $ 1,000? Investing in the stock market is always progressive. Beginners start small and gradually develop the portfolio. Therefore, meager seed capital should not discourage you from investing in stocks. The money is enough to make a single purchase of shares.

On the Toronto Stock Exchange, your $ 1,000 can buy 180 shares of a publicly traded company. The current share price Rogers Sugar (TSX: RSI) is only $ 5.55. Plus, you get what you pay for, as defensive consumer action also pays a generous 6.45% dividend.

For income investors, the return is very attractive. A $ 50,000 investment will generate $ 3,225 in passive income. Own the stock and keep reinvesting dividends. The capital will be 349% to $ 174,535.32 in 20 years.

Sweet story

Sugar production is a low growth but stable activity as it is a staple food for consumption. Rogers Sugar has a market capitalization of $ 574.63 million and is wholly owned by Canadians. The operating entity, Lantic Inc., is the result of the merger between Lantic Sugar Limited and Rogers Sugar Limited.

Following a reorganization, Rogers Sugar now owns all of the outstanding shares of Lantic Inc. The state of affairs or the conduct of the business has not changed for 125 years. Lantic operates sugar cane sugar cane refineries in British Columbia, Montreal, Quebec and Vancouver. A sugar beet plant is located in Taber, Alberta.

Rogers Sugar is the largest distributor of refined sugar in Canada. The company offers a full line of high quality natural sugars in different crystal sizes. In addition to sugar, he sells authentic maple syrup products for the industrial and retail markets.

Optimistic business outlook

Management will present the results of Rogers Sugars for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on May 6, 2021. For the first quarter, revenue and sales volume improved significantly. The company reported a 7% increase in revenue. While the volume of sugar (metric tons) only increased by 1.1%, maple syrup (thousand pounds) increased by 16%.

Meanwhile, Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased by $ 0.8 million compared to the same quarter of fiscal 2020. Management remains optimistic about the company’s sugar and maple business segments will do better in fiscal 2021, despite market uncertainty. Rogers Sugar expects healthy volume growth in both segments.

For the full year 2021, sugar sales volume is expected to be around 776,000 metric tonnes, up 15,000 tonnes from fiscal 2020. With the new export quotas and the recovery of delayed beet shipments to Mexico, export volumes are expected to increase by approximately 5,000 metric tonnes. this year.

Start the journey to wealth

A capital of $ 1000 is a small amount, but it’s worth investing when you can buy 180 stocks and participate in a big dividend. While this won’t make you rich, the money will increase in increments each time you add more stocks or reinvest dividends.

More and more TSX shares are trading for less than $ 10. However, Rogers Sugar seems to be the more logical choice. Taking a $ 1,000 position today could be the start of your journey to financial independence or financial security in the future. As mentioned, sugar is a low growth business but more stable and sustainable than other businesses. Life won’t be so sweet without sugar or even maple syrup.

Silly contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the listed securities.

