Buy These 10 Best Crypto Stocks, Bitcoin Instead

In this article, we’ll take a look at the 10 best crypto and bitcoin stocks to buy instead of overpriced Coinbase. You can skip our full crypto industry analysis and jump straight to the 5 best crypto, Bitcoin stocks to buy instead of overpriced Coinbase.

San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIECE OF MONEY) went public on April 15 with a market cap of $ 86 billion. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong became one of the richest men in the world after listing, with some 40 million shares he owns in the company, worth nearly $ 16 billion . The company was founded by Armstrong in 2012 and is one of the world’s largest crypto exchange platforms and makes it easy to buy, sell, and store digital currencies, including giants like bitcoin and ethereum.

What’s so special about Coinbase’s IPO?

The platform has more than 56 million international users, of which more than 6 million use the exchange each month. Thanks to the increase in trade, the company generated more than $ 1 billion in annual revenue last year, up more than 135% from the previous year as the pandemic bolstered related platforms to cryptocurrency. It has so far hosted transactions worth more than $ 335 billion from more than 100 countries.

The news media have described Coinbase’s public listing as a watershed moment for the crypto industry that will usher in the crypto gold rush and mainstream new technology. However, extreme caution should be exercised as reckless financial advisers intimidate investors into betting on crypto. There are several reasons for this. Coinbase was valued at over $ 85 billion when it was listed, a capitalization that stock market experts believe is overvalued. Peter Cohan, American businessman and financial expert, has called the business is not worth the price.

The numbers seem to support this view. Coinbase on the day of its IPO was valued near the market cap of investment bank HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) and bigger than other traditional names in the banking industry like UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) and Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN). These banks have billions of dollars value assets in their care and have years of experience of how to turn them into profits. Coinbase’s higher valuation seems a bit confusing in this context.

Is Coinbase overvalued?

David Trainer, CEO of investment research firm New Constructs, compared Coinbase’s valuation to the boom in the aerospace and auto industry in the early second half of the 20th century, saying many companies were highly regarded in the world. time. but few have survived. However, even though Coinbase may be overvalued, there is still reason to be optimistic about the crypto industry in general. The momentum that seemed to have favored mainstream finance in the battle against fintech is changing.

In that context, here is our list of the 10 best crypto and bitcoin stocks to buy instead of the overvalued Coinbase.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) is a Colorado-based Bitcoin mining company. The company supports the Bitcoin blockchain through industrial-scale mining of cryptocurrency. Riot employs over 7,000 miners for this purpose and is currently based solely in the United States. The company is one of the largest publicly traded crypto mining operations in the world and plans to expand to countries outside of the United States in the future. It is ranked tenth on our list of the 10 best crypto stocks, bitcoin to buy instead of the overvalued Coinbase.

It has a market capitalization of over $ 4.2 billion and reported over $ 12 million in annual revenue as of December 2020, up almost $ 6 million from the previous year. The company’s 52-week stock price range is between $ 5.3 and $ 0.6. Earlier this month, Riot announced that it had acquired Whinstone US, a company operating colocation data centers for mining cryptocurrency. Riot’s share price jumped more than 5.5% earlier in the week after announcing that its March Bitcoin production rose 80% from the previous year.

9. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE.V)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE.V) is a Vancouver-based company focused on using high-performance computing assets and cloud software for mining popular cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin. The company says the operations provide the company’s shareholders with a breakthrough in the margins associated with cryptocurrency mining. The company’s stock price is closely tied to Bitcoin and as Bitcoin prices rise, HIVE stock also skyrockets. It is ranked ninth on our list of the 10 best crypto stocks, bitcoin to buy instead of the overvalued coinbase.

The company has a market capitalization of over $ 1.2 billion and reported annual revenue of over $ 29 million in March 2020, down slightly from $ 31 million the year before. The 52-week price range for HIVE stock is between $ 5.75 and $ 0.16. Last month, the company announced that it had signed a strategic partnership agreement with financial services firm DeFi Technologies for a share swap deal. Under the agreement, HIVE would receive 10 million DeFi shares for 4 million HIVE shares. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of this week.

8. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) is a Las Vegas-based cryptocurrency mining company. It focuses on the blockchain ecosystem and digital assets, and the company plans to expand the current operations of more than 2,600 Bitcoin miners to 103,000 miners in the coming years. Marathon’s proprietary data center, located at Hardin MT, has a maximum power capacity of 105 megawatts. The company is ranked eighth on our list of the 10 best crypto and bitcoin stocks to buy instead of the overpriced Coinbase.

The company has a market capitalization of over $ 4.25 billion and recorded over $ 4 million in annual revenue as of December 2020. The company’s 52-week share price tells the story of every other cryptocurrency companies, a high risk, high return business. game because it fluctuates between $ 57.7 and $ 0.3. Last month, the company announced that it had reached an agreement with crypto technology firm DMG Blockchain Solutions to license DMG’s proprietary Blockseer technology for crypto miners in North America. Marathon also launched a North American Bitcoin mining pool.

7. Argo Blockchain plc (LSE: ARB.L)

Argo Blockchain plc (LSE: ARB.L) is a London-based cryptocurrency company focused on large-scale mining of digital currencies. The company’s mining operations are located in locations scattered across the United States and Canada. The company says the operations it engages in are more energy efficient mining – crypto mining consumes a lot of electricity – than those of other companies. These efficiencies translate into better overall margins for the company over the long term, which it markets to potential investors around the world.

It has a market capitalization of over $ 1.05 billion and reported revenue of nearly $ 6.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, down slightly from the $ 6.9 recorded in the previous quarter. The company’s 52-week stock price range is $ 4.6 to $ 0.9. In January, the company reported that it mined 96 Bitcoin in December 2020, up from 115 Bitcoin mined the previous month. Peter Wall, CEO of Argo, said the company is excited that the crypto market has entered the new year on a roll and that more widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies is expected within the year. .

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) is a China-based technology company that manufactures computer hardware like microprocessors. The company specializes in Blockchain servers and microchip solutions for use in mining bitcoin. He is also involved in the assembly, supply chain and distribution of the system’s products. The company also has interests in the artificial intelligence and data center sectors. It was founded in 2013 and is ranked eighth on our list of the 10 best crypto, bitcoin stocks to buy instead of the overpriced Coinbase.

It has a market capitalization of over $ 2.1 billion and recorded over $ 68.5 million in annual revenue as of December 2020, down more than $ 140 million from the previous year, so that the pandemic was hitting the company’s sales. The company’s shares have soared thanks to the rise in Bitcoin prices. The company’s 52-week stock price range is between $ 39.1 and $ 1.7. On April 15, a law firm announced that a group of investors could file a class action lawsuit against the firm for alleged securities fraud.

Click to continue reading and view 5 best crypto, Bitcoin stocks to buy instead of overpriced Coinbase.

