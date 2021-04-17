COVID-19 Updates: Dallas County Reports 11 More Deaths, Including 3 People Found Dead at Home





Health officials have confirmed that 3,794 Dallas County residents have died from COVID-19 since monitoring began in March 2020.

The Dallas County health official reported 292 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 101 of which are considered probable from antigen testing. Health officials also confirmed that 11 additional residents had died. This brings the county’s total to 3,794 confirmed deaths since the start of follow-up in mid-March 2020. An Irving man in his forties who was found dead inside his home. He had underlying high-risk health issues.

An Irving man in his forties who died at a local hospital and had underlying high-risk health issues.

A Dallas man in his 50s who was found dead at his home with underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 50s who died at a local hospital and suffered from underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 60s who had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Balch Springs woman in her 60s who died at home and had underlying high-risk health issues.

A man in his 60s who resided in a long-term care facility in Garland and suffered from underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Desoto man in his 70s who had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Balch Spring man in his 60s who had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Garland man in his 60s who had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Desoto woman in her 80s died at home suffering from underlying high-risk health conditions. For the week, we had 97 reported deaths, which is a decrease from last week, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. Our preliminary 7-day average of daily confirmed and probable new cases by test collection date for CDC Week 14 was 224, a rate of 8.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents. That’s up from the average of 202 daily cases last week. Jenkins continues to urge residents to get vaccinated. NEW: Dallas County Reports 292 New Positive Cases of 2019 Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 11 Deaths,

Including 101 probable cases pic.twitter.com/rCRu8BuagX – Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) April 17, 2021 Tarrant County reports 2 more deaths Tarrant County Public Health said on Saturday that two more residents had died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 3,373 since follow-up began in March 2020. Health officials said the victims were a Fort Worth man in his 50s and a Fort Worth man in his 60s. Health officials also reported 236 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 254,424 confirmed cases, including 246,668 recoveries. For a daily roundup of the latest news from North Texas, aand beyond, subscribe to the WFAA electronic newsletter.







