These Money and Investing Tips Can Help You Stand Up in the Face of Market Headwinds

Do not miss these main features of money and investing:

These money and investing stories, popular with MarketWatch readers over the past week, can give you a better grasp of where the financial markets are today as you monitor your portfolio and plan ahead. Additionally, watch several short videos on whether to include Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in your wallet and how to go about it if you do.

INVESTING NEWS AND TRENDS

A long-held investment belief that stocks always beat long-term bonds turns out to be false

Recent history has shown that stocks tend to outperform, but a look at returns going back to 1793 reveals a different story.

The Dow Jones and the Nasdaq diverge. Why it’s honey for stock bears

The disconnected trading model hasn’t looked so worrisome since the years of the dot-com bubble.

Why Gen I YOLO Investors Who’ve Never Seen a Bear Market Should Worry Us All

New equity investors are making money now, but market veterans know how this story ends.

5 things this index pioneer wants you to know about today’s investing challenges

Direct advice on currency and market behavior from David Booth of Dimensional Fund Advisors.

Why Changing Your Investment Strategy To Gain An Advantage In The Market Leaves You Only Behind The Pack

Pick an investment plan with a good long-term track record and stick to it.

Space infrastructure is the next frontier of investment and PSPCs are a launching pad

Global space industry expected to generate revenues of at least $ 1.4 trillion by 2030

5 things to watch out for before investing in PSPCs

The similarities with the dot.com and subprime bubbles are undeniable.

Long-time CEOs can turn a business from good to great and these companies have them

A vision for success and shareholders eager to make it happen can give a business a competitive advantage.

Franklin Templetons’ take on interest rates

Sonal Desai, CIO of Franklin Templetons Fixed Income Group, discusses his expectations for US and global interest rates.

Educate today’s investors on market maneuvers

Joe Moglia, former CEO of TD Ameritrade, explains how investors can better manage volatile markets with the help of trading platforms.

These 3 Alternative Income Streams Can Increase Portfolio Returns

While traditional income strategies, like bonds and dividend-paying stocks, have been challenged by the pandemic, some investors have turned to pass-through securities in search of income. Here’s what you need to know.

What the public debut of Coinbases for Bitcoin and Crypto means

The listing of Coinbase, the largest bitcoin exchange in the United States, introduces a new way to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Why Mike Novogratz sees Bitcoin hit $ 500,000 by 2024

Galaxy Digitals Mike Novogratz explains prospects for crypto as Coinbase goes public.

How to design long-term strategies for investing in digital assets

Katie Stockton and Bryan Routledge discuss strategies and rationale for holding crypto with Barrons Ben Levisohn.

