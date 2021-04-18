Evolve waives all management fees for the Ether ETF for a limited time





TORONTO, April 17, 2021 / CNW / – EvolveFunds Group Inc. (“Evolve”) is pleased to announce that it is waiving the full management fee of 0.75% effective immediately and will remain in full effect until May 31, 2021, on the ETF Ether (“ETHR”). At Friday April 16, 2021, Evolve has announced its intention to launch the world’s first Ether ETF, ETHR, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). This voluntary management fee waiver will result in a 0% management fee for the Ether ETF until May 31, 2021, providing an opportunity of immediate value to investors for this limited time.

Teleprinter Actual management fees * (after waiver) ETF Ether (not covered) ETHR 0% ETF Ether (USD uncovered) ETHR.U 0% * Following May 31, 2021, the effective management fee of the Ether ETF will be 0.75% of the NAV, plus applicable sales taxes. The investment objective of the Ether ETF will remain the same. ETHR provides investors with exposure to the daily price movements of the US dollar price of Ether while facing minimal tracking error by utilizing the benefits of the creation and redemption processes offered by the exchange traded fund structure . To learn more about the Ether ETF visit www.evolveetfs.com/ethr About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With about $ 1.8 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of the From Canada the fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in providing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve’s range of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long-term investment themes; (ii) index income strategies; and (iii) some of the world’s leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com. Join us on social networks: Twitter| LinkedIn| Facebook Commissions, management fees and expenses can all be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values ​​change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Investing in ETFs and mutual funds involves risks. Please read the prospectus for a full description of the risks associated with ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may have to pay standard brokerage commissions to buy or sell units of ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Commissions, management fees, expenses and applicable sales taxes may all be associated with an investment in exchange-traded funds managed by Evolve Funds Group Inc. (the “ETFs”). ETFs are not guaranteed, their values ​​change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to future prospects and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend” or other similar expressions relating to matters which are not historical facts. Actual results may differ from this forward-looking information. Evolve assumes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors that affect such information, except as required by law. . SOURCE Evolve ETF For more information: CONTACT DETAILS: Evolve ETFs, [email protected], t. 416.214.4884, tf. 1.844.370.4884; MEDIA CONTACT: Keith Crone, [email protected], 416.966.8716 Related links http://www.sedar.com/DisplayProfile.do?lang=EN&issuerType=01&issuerNo=00043009







