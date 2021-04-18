Former Centerville Mayor Sally Beals dies, services announced WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio





CENTERVILLE – Former Centerville Mayor Sally Beals has passed away, the town of Centerville announced on Saturday. A resident of Centerville since 1965, Beals served on Centerville City Council for eight years before serving two terms as mayor. Those of us who have been fortunate enough to work with Sally know that her daily goal was to defend the city of Centerville and make Centerville a great place to live, work and raise a family. She has done so locally, nationally and nationally and has most certainly been successful in achieving her goal, said Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton. Beals was in charge of the acquisition and renovation of Benhams Grove. She helped take the abandoned farmhouse and make it a community gathering space. In addition, it has helped the Yankee Trace Golf Club become a professional golf center and event space, a statement from the Town of Centerville said. >> Dayton Childrens Becomes First In The World To Test New Gene Therapy For Rare Neurological Disorder In 1998, Beals helped found the Centerville-Washington Foundation. The group, which supports nonprofits in the community, awarded him its Founders Award in 2017, the statement said. Mayor Beals will be sorely missed, but her meaningful life and great legacy will remain with all who live in Centerville today and into the future, said Compton. Beals’ husband John Beals died in 2019 during his third term on Centerville City Council. They married for over 60 years and raised three children in Centerville. Tours will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday April 26 at the Yankee Trace Golf Club. A 9 a.m. visit to Epiphany Lutheran will precede a 10 a.m. memorial service on Monday, April 27. It will be followed by a tribute walk in front of the Centerville municipal building and Stubbs Park.







