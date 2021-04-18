Stocks to find a foundation on profits betting





Security and viral angst have kept stocks on a tight leash over the past week; However, investors are betting on an earnings season rally in the days to come, dealers said. Pakistani stock exchange benchmark (PSX) KSE-100 closed 0.26% or 119.15 points higher last week to close at 45,305.63 points. An analyst from Arif Habib Limited said this week that trading started on a negative note amid the ongoing third wave of Covid-19 and the threat of foreclosure. However, the bulls took the lead, as positive sentiments were fueled by the slowdown in the infection rate and the 3.6% increase in international oil prices, resulting in purchases from heavyweights, said the analyst. The KSE-30 stock index gained 0.28 percent or 52.87 points to close at 18,537.78 points. The foreigners unloaded shares worth $ 1.0 million, up from a net sale of $ 9.5 million last week. Significant sales were observed in commercial banks ($ 1.31 million). On the local front, the purchases were reported by individuals ($ 9.77 million). Average daily volumes and the value of securities traded for the outgoing week fell 10% and 18% to 368 million shares / day and $ 100 million / day, respectively. Ali Zaidi of JS Global Capital said the index ended the week linked to the range on a flat note, gaining just 119 points. In light of the increase in coronavirus infections and deaths in Pakistan, the government has announced strict SOPs for the holy month of Ramadan, Zaidi said. Politically, the government banned Tehreek-e-Tabbaik Pakistan (TLP) under anti-terrorism law and asked the Supreme Court to dissolve the party. As for economic indicators, March 2021 saw an impressive influx of $ 2.7 billion in labor-sponsored remittances, while the large-scale manufacturing index rose 7.45% over the course of 8MFY21. In addition, bank deposits grew 18% during 1QCY21, while the auto sector posted record sales in March. Overall, the government revised its growth targets for fiscal years 21 and 22 upwards to 2.9% and 4.2% in the medium-term budget strategy document. In a major development, the Economic Coordination Committee abolished the customs duty applicable to imports of cotton yarn. In addition, foreign exchange reserves with the central bank reached $ 16.1 billion, the highest level since July 2017, after taking into account the $ 2.5 billion raised through Eurobonds. The upside contribution was led by commercial banks which gained 81 points in the outgoing week, technology and communications contributed 78 points, fertilizers (43 points), auto assemblers (25 points) and Oil and gas exploration companies contributed 18 points. TRG Pakistan (60 points), Fauji Fertilizer Company (60 points), Bank Al Habib (22 points), Engro Fertilizer (21pts) and Habib Bank (20 points) were the main winners. While the main losers in terms of certificates were Engro Corp losing 47 points, Hub Power Company (27 points), Pakistan State Oil (27 points), Searl Pakistan (21 points) and DG Khan Cement lost 20 points from the index. Looking ahead, analysts expect the market to remain bullish over the coming week. With the start of the earnings season, analysts believe the oil and cyclical sectors will be in the spotlight thanks to good earnings expectations. In addition, improving macroeconomic indicators and the appreciation of the rupee-dollar parity will keep investor sentiment positive. However, any further increase in the rate of domestic Covid-19 infection may dampen investor sentiment.







