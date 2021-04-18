1 High growth stock that is on an absolute tear in 2021





Ascending arrows on a blackboard The TSX has risen more in the past 11 months than in the four years leading up to the 2020 stock market crash. The growth fueled by the recovery has been incredible for investors who bought large market indices or growth sectors fast (especially the technology sector) after the stock market crash. And although many investors and market experts predicted otherwise, the overall growth momentum has not slowed down in 2021. The S & P / TSX Composite Index has risen just over 9.5% year-to-date. This time around, the tech sector is not in the lead. The healthcare sector, primarily the cannabis section, was one of the fastest growing market segments in the first quarter of 2021. But that rebound has slowed down a bit. So to find a title that was on an absolute tear in 2021 and still retains momentum, I looked at a different sector. A materials company AirBoss of America (TSX: BOS) is an Ontario-based company specializing in rubber products. It caters to a wide range of industries including automotive, construction, infrastructure and defense. The diverse customer base is partially preventing AirBoss of Americas sales from sinking into a weakening industry. It can focus on other industries when a segment of its customer base is not performing well. The company has many innovative products to its credit, including a puncture-proof tire for the mining industry, molded gloves for defense, low-load masks, and more. Its core business is divided into three segments (and three different brands): Defense Group, Rubber Solutions and Engineering Products. Each segment serves a unique set of industries with limited overlap between the three. In addition to its headquarters in Newmarket, Ontario, the company has six facilities in North America and one in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The company has been profitable for 25 consecutive years and 2021 is expected to follow suit. Performance 2021 The stock hasn’t seen steady growth since the start of 2021, but the company has increased its market value by more than 160% in less than four months. The stock was rising moderately until the beginning of March, when it climbed and rose more than 100% by the end of the month. The stock is currently stable, and the chances of its rising may be greater than sinking. The story continues Despite the strong growth spike, the company is not too expensive. The price-to-earnings ratio is 24.2 and the price-to-book ratio is 4.5 times. A negative consequence of peak growth is the dividend yield, which has fallen below 1%. Growth in equities is supported by strong income and gross profits. Take away idea AirBoss of America has experienced such growth for the first time in the past five years. One of the reasons for this spike is likely the US federal government contract the company won for protective gear worth around US $ 576 million. The company focuses on sustainable energy (and related products). If he manages to win major contracts in this area with the auto industry, the stock could increase further. The high-growing post 1 action on an absolute tear in 2021 first appeared on The Motley Fool Canada. More reading Silly contributor Adam othman has no position in any of the listed securities. Motley Fools’ goal is to help the world invest better. Click here now for your free subscription to Take inventory, The free Motley Fool Canada investment newsletter. Filled with stock ideas and investment advice, this is essential reading for anyone looking to build and grow their wealth in the years to come. Motley Fool Canada 2021

