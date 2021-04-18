Michael Hiltzik: What’s stopping the next Bernie Madoff?









MICHAEL HILTZIK Los Angeles Times

The death of record-breaking con artist Bernie Madoff, announced Wednesday from federal prison where the 82-year-old was serving a 150-year sentence, is likely to produce a new toll of greed, willful blindness and l incompetence that allowed his fraud to continue for years practically in public view. Greed and willful blindness must be put at the feet of its investors and financial partners. The incompetence rests entirely with government regulators, primarily the Securities and Exchange Commission. If you’re wondering if Madoff-wide fraud could happen again, the place to watch is the SEC. The agency tightened its oversight of brokerage firms after Madoff’s fraud and the SEC’s inability to act despite multiple warnings in 2008. But it remains vulnerable to budget cuts and lax leadership at the top, as happened under the Trump administration. Let’s take a look at the Madoff case and what it tells us about the regulation of Wall Street. Madoff reigned as an investment manager for a select clientele dating back to the 1970s. Among them were the late Elie Wiesel, the Holocaust survivor and Nobel Prize winner; entertainment stars such as John Malkovich and Steven Spielberg; Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax; and university endowments and philanthropic institutions. Investors have been drawn to Madoff’s promises of constant and disproportionate annual returns of 8% to 12% on average in the bull and bear markets. He was low-key about his investing technique beyond labeling it a “split strike conversion strategy” employing trading in stock options, options on futures and purchases of stocks. As long as the benefits flowed, few felt the need to go further.

