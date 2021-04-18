Airlines waive change fees as bookings dip amid second wave of COVID in India – The New Indian Express





Through Express press service NEW DELHI: Airlines in India are waiving change fees amid rising cancellations and a sharp drop in bookings due to severe restrictions reimposed by states in a bid to control second wave Covid-19. SpiceJet said on Saturday that passengers were now allowed to change their travel plan at least five days before the departure date via its “ zero change fee ” offer, instead of the previous seven days. IndiGo, on the other hand, does not charge any fees if a customer wants to change their travel time or date on domestic tickets booked between April 17 and April 30. National carrier Air India, meanwhile, is offering a free change on domestic tickets until April 30, 2021. The new offer, according to SpicetJet, allows passengers to change tickets with a one-time fee waiver without any hassle. “Under the new offer, passengers booking direct domestic airline tickets from April 17, 2021 to May 10, 2021 can benefit from a one-time exemption on change fees for the travel period between April 17, 2021 and May 15, 2021. Fare difference will apply for flight changes and will be the responsibility of the customer, ”SpiceJet said in a statement. However, passengers will only be entitled to a free change once. In the event that the flight is changed again, the applicable change fee in accordance with the standard conditions will be charged. In addition, the airline has introduced a special reduced price for additional services such as SpiceMax and You1st. As for IndiGo, passengers can now make unlimited changes for new bookings made until April 30, 2021, on regular fares. “This offering is in line with our philosophy of providing our customers with a hassle-free experience and giving them the flexibility they so badly need, especially in these times,” said Sanjay Kumar, Director of Strategy and Revenue at Indigo. The average daily number of passengers departing from domestic airports has fallen from 2.49 lakh in March to less than 2 lakh in recent days as the second wave of Covid wreaks havoc.

