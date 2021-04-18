Business
European Union to Unveil List of Green Investments, Energy News, ET EnergyWorld
The classification system, to be released on Wednesday, is mandated as part of a 2019 agreement between member states and the European Parliament to define sustainable economic activities and green finance.
It seeks to define what the EU would consider sustainable as it moves towards a goal of Europe’s carbon neutrality by 2050, with criteria focused on climate change mitigation or preparation.
A second Commission proposal will follow later this year and will cover four other topics – the protection of water and marine resources, the circular economy, pollution prevention and biodiversity – all of which are part of the ‘Green Deal. Of the EU to achieve this ambition.
For an investment to be considered “green”, it must meet one of these objectives without harming any of the others.
The proposal is to become a ‘delegated act’, ie it becomes law unless Member States or the European Parliament reject it.
But a leak of the committee’s taxonomy list last month sparked an outcry from NGOs, experts and MEPs, particularly over the inclusion of gas as a partially sustainable energy source.
Nine experts consulted by the commission threatened to cut off cooperation on perceived “greenwashing”, according to a letter sent to the commission and seen by AFP.
The commission’s plan, according to the leak, is to have gas-fired power plants labeled “green” as transitional facilities until 2025 when they replace those using coal.
– “Blank check” – One of the experts who signed the letter, Sébastien Godinot, economist at the environmental protection NGO WWF, declared that this would give a “blank check” to gas operators and risk a long-term dependence on fossil fuels.
“This proposal could potentially create a direct incentive to build even more gas cogeneration plants than is already planned,” Godinot warned.
A Green MEP from the Netherlands, Bas Eickhout said: “A gas-fired power plant built now is here to stay for 40 years. So that takes you well beyond the 2050 deadline.”
As a result, “we will oppose” the commission’s proposal, based on the version leaked in March, Eickhout said.
Several sources said the governments of Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg and Spain wrote a joint letter to the commission expressing their objection to the inclusion of gas in the taxonomy.
Godinot noted that while natural gas releases less carbon dioxide than coal, it also emits methane, which is considered a worse greenhouse emission.
Other points of contention are the commission’s approach to forestry and logging, seen by some as not rigorous enough, and it automatically classifies bioenergy as sustainable even when the biomass it uses comes from land. dedicated agricultural products.
A French news site, Context, said on Thursday the committee had been forced to revise its document and could revert to a regular legislative process that would take much longer.
The commission did not confirm this. An EU source said the text she was due to present was “still under development” and stressed how technical it was.
“At the moment, we are talking about a general approach to the gas. Further analysis is needed,” the source said.
