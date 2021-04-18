Dogecoin Frenzy overloads Robinhood crypto ordering system

Dogecoin, boosted by Elon Musk and Mark Cuban, rallied more than 110% on Friday before falling 26% on Saturday, according to CoinMarketCap.com. It now has a market value of over $ 36 billion and is still up 13,400% from a year ago, when it traded at $ 0.002 and was worth around $ 250 million.

Demand was so strong for the token that investors trying to trade it on Robinhood collapsed the site, the online exchange said in a blog post on Friday. Some $ 68 billion worth of Dogecoin changed hands in the previous 24 hours at 4:45 p.m. Friday in New York City, the most since June, according to data from CoinMarketCap.com.

The soaring rise of the Doges is part of an increase in altcoins, a term for all digital tokens that have arisen in imitation of Bitcoin. Like most of them, it has a limited use case, making it a tool for speculators and raising concerns that a bubble is inflating in a crypto world now worth more than $ 2.25 trillion. .

It reminds me of the dot com days. We knew something big was happening, a lot of investors were chasing it badly. It led to a bubble, ”said Scott Knapp, chief market strategist at CUNA Mutual Group. For every Amazon.com, 10 pets.com went bankrupt. Is Dogecoin the pets.com of the cryptocurrency age?

Interest in crypto is on the rise again after companies from PayPal to Square began to allow Bitcoin transactions on their systems, and Wall Street companies like Morgan Stanley began providing access to tokens to some of the richest customers. From the start, crypto die-hards who say blockchain technology will rewire the financial community have plugged in crypto, getting rich in the process.

The Shiba-Inu-themed Dogecoin was created as a joke by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer in 2013. Musk sparked a rally earlier this year when he posted a photo from a fake Mastiff magazine “featuring a dog in a red sweater.

But Michael Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital Holdings, isn’t buying the hype, since Dogecoin doesn’t really have a goal. “

It is reminiscent of GameStop, “he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV, referring to the meme stock mania that gripped the markets in February. I would be very, very worried if any of my friends were investing in Dogecoin at these prices. “

With little to substantiate the case for buying cryptocurrencies, the likelihood of them crashing remains high, leaving novice traders who jumped into the hype vulnerable to large losses.

The government has injected so many monetary and fiscal stimulus into the economy now that even worthless assets are being auctioned, ”said Michael ORourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading.

Still, the popularity of alt-coins is hard to ignore. While Bitcoin is worth more than $ 1 trillion, the total market cap of the token universe now exceeds $ 2.25 trillion, according to CoinGecko.com, which tracks more than 6,700 coins.

Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto world has declined 28% since the start of the year, according to OKEX Insights analyst Robbie Liu, citing data from Tradingview. The waning influence started to accelerate this month, he said in an email on Friday, and Bitcoin now accounts for less than 54% of the crypto market capitalization – the lowest level in almost two years.

On the altcoin front, we continue to see strong momentum, “said Pankaj Balani, CEO of Delta Exchange, a major crypto derivatives exchange, on Thursday. He noted Ether’s recent record high and increased activity in decentralized finance. or DeFi, adding that Decentralized exchange coins will be the focus in the coming days, given that the market has validated Coinbase at a valuation of $ 100 billion. “

Other tokens with weak or non-existent fundamentals are also on the rise. Cardano and Polkadot, both in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap, jumped this week.

Polkadot and Cardano have very few users, “said Shashwat Gupta, founder of Altcoinbuzz.io, in an email Wednesday, although he added that there was a substantial amount of development going on on them.

And it looks like Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong may have been on to something when he said after the listing that this marked a change in legitimacy “for the crypto.

The Coinbase listing will ultimately offer more use cases for cryptos and should allow the crypto market to grow, ”said Edward Moya, senior market analyst for North America at Oanda Corp.