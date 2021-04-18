BB&T, South Central Closes Branches | New

In 2005, Owensboro had 49 main offices and bank branches.
The number has declined steadily since then.
There were still 41 in 2016.
But as of June 30, the city had 34 bank offices.
And the number continues to drop.
In October, US Bank announced plans to close its Wesleyan Park Plaza branch at 2810 Frederica Street.
Last week, BB&T announced that on July 20, it will close its Wesleyan Park Plaza branch at 2800 Frederica Street.
And the South Central Bank has announced that it will close its branch at 300 Southtown Blvd. June 30.
Amber Odom, a spokesperson for BB&T, said that the operations of this branch will be consolidated into the main branch of BB&T Owensboro located at 100 W. Third St. It is important to note that there are no losses. jobs associated with this consolidation.
She said, all of the Wesleyan branch teammates are moving to different locations. Our customer relationships will automatically transfer to our main Owensboro branch, where they will receive the same attention and customer service that they are accustomed to.
Kevin Carrico, President of South Centrals Owensboro Market, said: We no longer need four branches in Owensboro. So we decided to sell this one. The other three will continue to grow.
He said no jobs would be lost. All employees will be transferred to other branches.
The 21-year-old building was sold last month to GOB Investments for $ 1.7 million.
Sean Byrne is the registered agent.
Carrico said the building has been shown multiple times and he expects it to have tenants soon.
He said: The future of banking is more mobile. It accelerated faster during COVID.
The Southtown branch was the headquarters of the local market when it was built in 2020.
But Carrico said only the first floor of the three-story building is in use now.
Odom said: When it comes to consolidating branches, they’ve been very thoughtful about these decisions and have taken a number of factors into account, primarily the preferences and models of our customers. Our branches will always be an important bridge for us to build relationships, meet the needs of our customers and contribute to our communities. Like many industries, we are seeing our customers’ preferences and behaviors change as more and more customers choose to do business with us digitally.
She said: This trend has accelerated even more due to COVID-19. Last year, active customers on mobile apps grew 8% and mobile check deposits increased 23%. This has had a gradual effect on customer traffic patterns and branch office utilization.
Odom said: Over time, we’ve also been monitoring past branch closings closely to see how this might affect our customers. To date, we have seen virtually no customer attrition through this process. It is also important to note that customers have access to their accounts through one of the most powerful branch and ATM networks in our markets, telephone banking and 24 hour delivery channels, such as as online and mobile banking, which allows them to bank anytime, anywhere.
National Public Radio reported last month that banks have been shutting down branches permanently for years, but the number of closings hit a record high in 2020 as the pandemic hastened many customers’ switch to online banking.
Banks closed 3,324 branches last year, according to a tally by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
And Forbes reported that, according to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, the number of bank branches in the United States declined 5.1% between 2017 and 2020 to stand at 81,586. Since the 2008 financial crisis, the annual pace closures accelerated as such, with more than 4,400 branches closed in 2017-2020 alone.
But a closed bank branch in Owensboro was occupied by another bank.
Last month, Madisonville-based First United Bank and Trust Co. opened its new Owensboro banking center at 3012 W. Parrish Ave., a branch that Old National Bank closed last spring.