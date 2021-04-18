Are you ready to hit theaters again? Take our poll

Bloomberg

Gas is the new coal with a risk of $ 100 billion in stranded assets

(Bloomberg) – Natural gas is falling out of favor with investors and utilities concerned about emissions at a faster rate than coal, leaving some power producers oblivious and potentially leaving them stranded with billions of dollars in assets that they cannot sell. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are among banks that have tightened their funding restrictions on thermal coal under pressure from shareholders to avoid fuel, and gas is expected to be next. Executives of some Western European companies say they already have a hard time selling gas-fired plants, if you find someone who is willing to offer a good price for our gas plants in Spain, then we are ready to sell. , said Jose Ignacio Sanchez Galan, Managing Director of Iberdrola SA in Spain. We can’t find people. The cost of renewables has dropped dramatically over the past decade, making gas-fired power plants less competitive. Reducing fuel use in heating, transportation and industry would lead to more potential damage. Europe wants to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, which is at odds with plans to build many infrastructure projects, such as pipelines and terminals, if these are built but are no longer needed , there will be a potential € 87 billion ($ 104 billion) stranded. According to calculations by Global Energy Monitor, in Italy there are plans to build 14 gigawatts of new gas capacity, mainly to replace coal, according to Carbon Tracker Initiative Ltd. Still, around 40% of the company’s 88 gigawatts of installed capacity is coal, oil and gas, but the Italian company plans to cut coal production by 74% in 2022. The important thing is that the direction to be clear, this will not change, said Salvatore Bernabei, head of global power generation at Enel in an interview. Everyone needs to understand that we cannot change the world overnight. Faster than charcoal has been slow and difficult to phase out in countries where mining provides thousands of jobs. Gas will be faster because it doesn’t have the same tradition attached, and renewables are now a cost-effective alternative, according to Carbon Tracker. Gas will be a repeat of coal but faster, said Catharina Hillenbrand von der Neyen, manager from business research to the London-based firm. When we look at power generation you can see it is going very, very quickly. This is already happening in Britain, where it is unlikely that new large-scale gas power plants will be built without technologies that reduce fuel costs. emissions such as carbon capture. SSE Plc, which trades on the UK’s FTSE 100 index, said it saw no future for new service stations that do not incorporate carbon or hydrogen capture. will operate more fossil-fueled power generation in Britain after it announces the sale of its latest gas-fired power plant to private equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners LLC. Historically, the implication of private equity is to squeeze the asset to extract all the remaining value. Investor pressure Investors pursuing an ESG program will add to the pressure on companies to exit gas. BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard Group Inc. are among more than 40 investment companies committed to reducing their portfolios’ net emissions to zero by 2050. Portugal’s largest public utility, Energias de Portugal SA, said its strategy was to get out of its two remaining coal plants. There are more and more funds that don’t like it or even can’t invest in coal companies, EDP CEO Miguel Stilwell de Andrade said in an interview. will wait for people to tell us that the gas will no longer be used. We were going to make sure it was going to come out of there before. There is no point in building assets now that will be of no use in a few years, said Frans Timmermans, executive vice-president of the European Commission. Europe can skip the transition and jump straight to asset cleanliness by spending now on the right projects, he said. We need to make the investments to create sustainable societies, he said. This capital, badly spent, will very soon create stranded assets and we will put an unbearable financial burden on our children’s shoulders. renewable energy. Gas is overabundant and cheap, thanks to the country’s hydraulic fracturing boom, which has helped accelerate the demise of coal. In 2016, gas was the country’s main source of energy. Ryan Wobbrock, Senior Loan Officer at Moody’s Investors Service. At this point, it would be very difficult to fully disentangle this system. But now it looks like demand in the United States is exceeding decades ahead of schedule with cheaper renewables and a net zero rate Renewable energies could become the main source of energy on U.S. grids by 2028 Morgan Stanley said last year. President Joe Bidens, a $ 2.25 trillion energy and infrastructure plan, includes incentives for renewables and building a massive transportation network that could accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels. Advances in carbon capture technology could throw a lifeline to gas, meaning the stations could act as a backup in the event of a shortage of sun, ind or hydro. Some energy companies are struggling to make sure gas can keep running, rather than ridding their wallets of fuels. Having the flexibility to deal with the variability in renewable energy production is really, really. difficult if you don’t have gas production, said Benjamin Collie, director of commissioned projects at Aurora Energy Research Ltd. at Oxford. European gas demand is expected to grow another 3% this year, according to the International Energy Agency, at least in the short term. The European Investment Bank, for its part, will end all fossil fuel funding in December. To say the least, the gas is over, EIB President Werner Hoyer said at a press conference in January. Without an end to the relentless use of fossil fuels we will not be able to meet climate goals. For more articles like this please visit us at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay informed head with the most trusted source of business information.