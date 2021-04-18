Third-party IT audit of HDFC Banks in final phase





The independent third-party audit of HDFC Banks’ IT infrastructure is in its final stages. The last outage of its online and mobile banking services on March 30 was not a capacity issue. The bank is also working with existing customers facing the temporary ban on issuing credit cards. The independent third-party audit is in its final stages, and we will update more as we learn more about regulators, said Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, chief financial officer of HDFC Bank, during a call for assistance. analysts after the lender’s fourth quarter results on April 17. HDFC Bank is working on capacity building in core systems area and also working on cloud migration for resilience. We are also building new muscles and infusing new talent to execute these strategies and create a digital factory, he added. Regarding the recent outage of its online and mobile banking services, he said it was an intermittent issue on online and mobile banking that was occurring due to a component failure. server hardware, and that it had no correlation with capacity issues. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in February this year commissioned an external IT company to conduct a special audit of the IT infrastructure of HDFC Bank, which faced a number of outages in its digital banking services. Concerned about the outages, the RBI also ordered on December 2 last year the lender to temporarily suspend the supply of new credit card customers as well as the launches of activities generating digital activities planned as part of the its proposed program Digital 2.0. Credit card Turning to the credit card industry, Vaidyanathan said the bank is focusing on engaging with existing customers, whose cards are either dormant or inactive to resuscitate them. In this way, wallet activations and card dynamics are on the rise, improving the quality of the wallet and increasing downstream activity, he said. Despite the temporary halt, HDFC Banks credit card advances increased 12.3% to Rs 64,674 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from Rs 57,575 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20. The impact of not issuing cards is on new employees in companies, on boarding new companies, Vaidyanathan said, adding that this loss of new customers can normally be made up within a few quarters after the lifting of the stop. Indeed, the bank continues to seek responsible customers, who will be pre-approved. About three-quarters of our supply comes from existing customers of the bank, he said. Interest on the provision for interest The lender has also reserved Rs 500 crore for interest on the interest provisions, which is being worked with the Association of Indian Banks to standardize the calculation across the system.

