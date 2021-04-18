Coinbase CEO Sold $ 291.8 Million in Shares on Opening Day

InvestorPlace

Ripple could climb even more after stunning comeback

In December, Ripple (CCC: XRP-USD) was caught in the sights of securities regulators. The price of its XRP token fell below 25 cents. It has remained weak as major exchanges like Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have removed it from their platforms. After that, it looked like things would only get worse for this popular altcoin. Source: Shutterstock But now things have changed dramatically. Instead of being destroyed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it beats them in court. The case may still be hanging over his head. Yet, as seen, the crypto parabolic went from around 45 cents to around $ 1.68 last month, if confidence continues to be high it will soon be out of the woods. With this triple-digit percentage price movement, is it too late to enter? Not necessarily. Assuming he continues to win in court, the price of the Ripples token should continue to rise. Plus, with major cryptos like Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD) always making new highs, and even coins like Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD) proving skeptics (like me) wrong, mania Overall Short-Term Crypto May Be Enough To Support Further Upward Price Movements InvestorPlace – Stock News, Stock Tips & Trading Tips 10 Stocks To Buy For Your $ 5,000 Robinhood Portfolio Now, as it is the case with this asset class in general, the risk is high. And, in the case of this crypto, not only is there a risk of an overall market crash hanging over it. If its current success in court wears off, it could lead to a drastic drop in prices. XRP is back with a vengeance A few months ago, the SEC apparently caught Ripple in the act. Unlike other popular cryptos, the centralized nature of XRP made it vulnerable to claims that it was unregistered security, rather than a cryptocurrency. Yet, so far, the SEC doesn’t seem to have a lot of cases. How? ‘Or’ What? Namely, when InvestorPlaces Dana Blakenhorn went down on April 8, it all comes down to what happens during the discovery process. If Ripple can prove that at some point the SEC viewed Ripple as a currency rather than a security, there may be reasons to dismiss the case. Yet that’s not the only way Ripple is beating regulators. Other rulings by Judge Sarah Netburn have also been in favor of the defendants. Again, there is no guarantee that XRP will be in the clear anytime soon. But, as more and more information comes out, it indicates the pursuit is overhead. With things moving in its favor, XRP will likely continue to rebound with vengeance. But that’s not all. Besides his apparent victory in court, he has the overall advantage of crypto in his favor. Together, the two factors could mean higher prices to come. Crypto Mania Could Give XRP An Extra Boost As I said above, big and small cryptos are always flying high. With speculators diving into Bitcoin, Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD), and yes, even cryptos meme like Dogecoin, this asset class as a whole could continue to rise. So what does this mean for XRP? The bullish trend of the market could help it to continue its rise. Now, that doesn’t mean well to see Ripple going on a tear similar to the recent astonishing surge in Dogecoins. Why not? Remember, after its Coinbase suspension, XRP is not as widely available for trading. Still, that may be enough to maintain its momentum, once the markets fully absorb its recent success in court. That being said, don’t bet the ranch will become a big winner in the long run. In the short term, I wouldn’t bet against it. But, there is little indication that XRP is going to supplant ETH as the number two crypto in terms of market capitalization. This is mainly due to the fact that Ripple has not been a major crypto owned by smart money or institutional investors. It has been, and continues to be, primarily a crypto owned by retail investors. That probably won’t change, even if he manages to get out of current legal issues and start renovating his tarnished reputation. Use caution, but Ripple has a lead from here Another day another all-time high environment now seen with cryptos makes dabbling in this space feel like money easy. But, the risk of a global crypto crash, like the one observed a few years ago, remains high. Be careful with any play in this asset class. Also, while he recently took the SEC to court, things could go south at any time. But, even with the risks in mind, a small speculative position in Ripple may be worth it at today’s prices. As of the publication date, Thomas Niel held a long position in Bitcoin. He did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any other position in the securities mentioned in this article. Thomas Niel, an InvestorPlace contributor, has been writing a unique stock analysis since 2016. 