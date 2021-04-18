Connect with us

Aldi, Tesco, Asda and Morrisons urgently recall items

A number of supermarkets have recalled items that could be harmful to people if consumed.

Tesco, Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons are among those recalling products including cereals, chicken and dips.

Sainsbury’s is recalling its Medjool Taste the Difference dates because the product may be contaminated with hepatitis A and cause symptoms such as fever, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dark urine and jaundice.

Aldi recalled its Harvest Morn Crispy Rice, which may contain pieces of plastic.

The alerts were posted online, either on the Chartered Trading Standards Institute website or by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The stores apologized for any inconvenience caused.

Customers who have products listed below can return the items to the store for a full refund.

Here is the list of recalled products;

Sainsbury’s

Taste the difference with Medjool dates

Sainsbury’s is taking the precautionary measure of recalling Taste the Difference Medjool dates as they may be contaminated with hepatitis A.

Product details
Taste the difference with Medjool dates
Package size: 200g and 500g
Expiration dates: all dates

Statement of Risks
These products can be contaminated with hepatitis A. Symptoms caused by hepatitis A usually include fever, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dark urine, and jaundice (yellowing of the skin).

Action taken by the company
If you have purchased these products, do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store they were purchased from for a full refund.

Aldi

Harvest Morn Crispy Rice

Aldi GB is recalling Harvest Morn Crispy Rice because it was found to contain pieces of plastic, making it unfit for consumption.

Product details
Harvest Morn Crispy Rice
Package size: 375g
Batch codes: 10470953, 10480953, 10490953
Expiration date: November 2021

Statement of Risks
This product was found to contain pieces of plastic which made it unfit for consumption.

Action taken by the company
Aldi GB is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed at all retail stores that sell this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have purchased the product.

Tesco

tzatziki

Tesco is recalling Tesco Tzatziki from the marketplace because it contains eggs which is not mentioned on the label. Due to a packaging error, some packages contain sour cream and chive dip. This means that the product poses a potential health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to eggs.

Product details
Tesco Tzatziki
Package size: 200g
Expiration date: April 12, 2021
Allergens: egg

Statement of Risks
This product contains eggs, making it a potential health risk for people with allergies or intolerance to eggs.

Action taken by the company
Tesco is recalling the above product from its customers and will contact the relevant allergy support organizations, who will notify their members of the recall. The company also issued a recall notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have purchased the product.

Asda

Two original grilled chicken

Asda recalls Asda Two Original Chicken Chargrills because Salmonella was found in the product.

Product details
Asda Two Original Grilled Chicken
Package size: 170g
Lot code: 31120953
Use-by date: September 5, 2022

Statement of Risks
The presence of Salmonella in the product listed above. Symptoms caused by Salmonella usually include fever, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps.

Action taken by the company
Asda recalls the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed at all retail stores that sell this product. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have purchased the product.

Morrisons

Choco Crackles

Morrisons is reminiscent of Morrisons Choco Crackles because some packaging contained pieces of plastic.

Product details
Morrisons Chocolate Crackers
Package size: 375g
Expiration date: November 2021

Statement of Risks
The presence of pieces of plastic makes this product unfit for consumption.

Action taken by the company
Morrisons recalls the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed at all retail stores that sell this product. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have purchased the product.

Chocolate Hotel

Ugly bag but good lychee and rose

Hotel Chocolat recalls its ugly but good bag containing lychee and rose chocolates as they can contain chocolate made with a macadamia praline filling. The filling contains nuts (macadamia nuts and hazelnuts) which are not mentioned on the label. This means that the product poses a potential health risk to anyone with a nut allergy.

Product details
Ugly bag but good lychee and rose
Package size: 300g
Batch number: 21028
Use-by date: May 31, 2021

Statement of Risks
Allergen (s): nuts

This product contains hazelnuts and macadamia nuts, making it a potential health risk for anyone with a nut allergy.

Action taken by the company
Hotel Chocolat is recalling the above product from its customers and it has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organizations, who will notify their members of the recall. The company also issued a point of sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product (s) is (are) being recalled and tell them what to do if they have purchased the product (s).

Cow and gate

The following notice was issued by the Food Standards Agency:

Nutricia is recalling Cow & Gate and Aptamil Muesli products from the marketplace containing pieces of apple stems. The presence of the apple stems poses a risk of suffocation to babies, which makes these products unfit for consumption. This is an update to the recall of the same products on 1/15/2021 because two of the products were released in error.

Product details
Cow & Gate My First Muesli 10+ months
Package size: 330g
Use-by date: December 20, 2021 and January 4, 2022

Oatmeal, Raisin & Apple Muesli Aptamil 10+ months
Package size: 275g
Expiration date: January 16, 2022

Statement of Risks
The presence of the apple stems poses a risk of suffocation to babies, which makes these products unfit for consumption.

Action taken by the company
Nutricia recalls the above products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that sell these products. These notices explain to customers why these products are being recalled and what to do if they have purchased these products.

Milka

Bar Daim / Yoghurt Bar

Heron Foods is recalling two Milka bar products because the allergens are not labeled in English.

This means that the products present a potential risk to the health of anyone allergic to almonds and / or hazelnuts and other nuts, and / or soy, and / or allergy or intolerance to wheat and / or gluten. and / or milk or milk constituents. Please refer to the table below for more details.

Product details
Bar Milka Daim
Package size: 100g
Use-by date: October 30, 2021

Milka yogurt bar
Package size: 100g
Use-by date: February 1, 2022

Allergens (both products): gluten (wheat), milk, nuts (almonds, hazelnuts), soy

Statement of Risks
These products contain milk, soy and nuts (almonds, hazelnuts), making them a potential health risk for anyone with a soy and / or nut allergy and / or allergy or intolerance to milk. or the constituents of milk.

They may also contain wheat (gluten) and other nuts. This makes it a risk for anyone allergic or intolerant to wheat and / or allergic to tree nuts.

Action taken by the company
Heron Foods is recalling the above products from its customers and it has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organizations, who will notify their members of the recall. The company also issued a point of sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have purchased the product.



Related Topics: