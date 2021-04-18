BBB: Stock Trading Apps – Odessa American: BBB Column

In the aftermath of the GameStop stock market saga, many potential investors turned to mobile stock trading apps to capitalize on investments in the market. According to MarketWatch, a Dow Jones & Co. investment resource that tracks market trends, February downloads of mobile trading apps, such as Robinhood, E * Trade and Webull, hit an all-time high with expectations. of continuous growth.

While trading apps have made accessing and investing in the stock market easier than ever before, participation still carries the potential for financial loss or gain. Before investing with a stock trading app, be sure to follow these tips from your Better Business Bureau:

Learn about the stock markets. The best way to be successful at mobile stock trading is to do your homework before you start. Familiarize yourself with concepts like expense ratios, trading commissions, asset allocations, individual stocks, exchange traded funds, and more.

Choose a reputable stock trading app. The trading application you choose is more than just a trading platform; it is the company that will act as your broker. Make sure that any business you are considering has a good reputation and has a legal license from the relevant government authorities.

Establish a budget. Make sure you are in a good financial position to start trading. Since trading involves risk, you should never invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Keep in mind that it is not a good idea to devote more than 10% of your portfolio to individual stocks, as this can expose your savings to too much volatility.

Practice by negotiating virtually. If you want to give the stock market a try, but aren’t ready to risk real money, try virtual trading first. Many online brokers offer platforms where you can learn the ropes by buying and selling virtual stocks.

Beware of scams and hot tips. Keep an eye out for investment scams. Stick to brokers registered with the SEC and avoid anyone who uses high pressure sales tactics or pyramid schemes. Sponsored ads and online forums promoting fail-safe stocks that guarantee you a huge profit for a small investment (if you act now!) Are likely fakes, or part of a racquet designed to temporarily drive up the price. of an action. Don’t fall for that kind of insider tip.

For more information on investment scams and how to trade stocks safely through a mobile app, go to BBB.org.