The 4 Biggest Mistakes You Can Make When Buying Bitcoin

Don’t make these mistakes when buying cryptocurrency.

People have made a lot of money with Bitcoin. If you had invested $ 100 when the coin was launched in 2009, your Bitcoin could be worth millions of dollars today. But let’s not forget – many people have lost millions of dollars on Bitcoin as well.

Whether it’s buying high and selling low, getting hacked, being scammed, or losing your keys, this high risk investment can cost you money. silver. Here are four big mistakes to avoid when buying Bitcoin.

1. Do not prioritize safety

There are several reasons why good security is crucial when buying Bitcoin. Basically, if you lose your Bitcoin, it is unlikely that you will get it back.

Bitcoin eliminates middlemen in financial transactions using what is known as blockchain technology. The details are complicated, but in essence, this technology allows you to buy things without going through a bank or other financial institution.

You access your Bitcoin through public and private keys, and one way to lose money is to lose those keys. Since there is no bank, you can’t just call someone and ask them to reset your password. If someone else gets your keys, they control your Bitcoin.

Here are some essentials of Bitcoin security:

Use a reputable exchange. One of the attractions of Bitcoin is that the currency network itself is difficult to hack. The same cannot be said of exchanges where you buy Bitcoin. A common scam is to steal money by setting up a fake exchange, so avoid new ones or those with a bad reputation. Check out our list of the best cryptocurrency exchanges and take a look at the security information for each.

One of the attractions of Bitcoin is that the currency network itself is difficult to hack. The same cannot be said of exchanges where you buy Bitcoin. A common scam is to steal money by setting up a fake exchange, so avoid new ones or those with a bad reputation. Check out our list of the best cryptocurrency exchanges and take a look at the security information for each. Get yourself a wallet, and preferably cold. A wallet protects your cryptographic keys. Rather than leaving your money in exchange, transfer it to a wallet that you control. You can get cold wallets and hot wallets. Think of a warm wallet like a regular wallet that you would carry around. They are less secure because they are connected to the Internet. But they’re good for small amounts of money that you might want to spend or trade. Cold wallets are physical devices that stay offline. They cost between $ 50 and $ 150 and are widely regarded as the safest way to store your Bitcoin. A word of warning: don’t lose your passwords. There is currently around $ 140 billion worth of Bitcoin stuck in wallets that people can no longer access.

Any device you use to buy, sell, or trade cryptocurrency should be secure – that means using two-factor authentication, encryption, unique and impossible-to-guess passwords, and protection against malware and viruses.

2. Not understanding your investment

You would probably be reluctant to buy a car without taking it for a test drive first. And you probably don’t buy a pair of shoes without trying them on. Likewise, before buying Bitcoin, make sure you understand what it is and how it works.

A lot of people, especially on social media, say Bitcoin is a great investment. But it’s not a good idea to invest in something just because everyone else is doing it. A little research will help you avoid scams, formulate an investment strategy, and make your own decisions about when to buy and when to sell.

3. Invest only in Bitcoin

A diversified portfolio is a good way to protect yourself against volatility. Not only do you need to invest in other non-crypto assets, but you might also want to diversify your crypto investments. That way, if Bitcoin fails, you won’t have all of your eggs in one basket.

A common rule of thumb is not to put more than 5% to 10% of your portfolio in cryptocurrencies. Look at established – and potentially safer – investments such as stocks, stocks, mutual funds, and real estate for the remaining 90% to 95%.

If you want to mix things up within your cryptocurrency wallet, there are plenty of coins to choose from. But just like with Bitcoin itself, do your research before you buy. Look for well-established coins with reputable names behind them. Each piece has a white paper that you can read to understand what the piece will do and who is involved. And counterfeit coins are another way for fraudsters to cheat investors with their money.

4. Invest more than you can afford

There are a lot of potential benefits to buying Bitcoin. There is also a lot of uncertainty. It’s a new asset class, and there is very little regulation and protection. A UK watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority, recently warned that consumers investing in crypto assets “should be prepared to lose all of their money.”

This is why it makes sense to invest only the money that you can afford to lose. If you don’t already have an emergency fund to protect yourself against a job loss or sudden illness, make it your priority. Don’t borrow money to invest in crypto. And if you have credit card debt, try to pay it off before you buy Bitcoin.

It’s natural to see Bitcoin’s value rise and to want to get involved. But Bitcoin has seen dramatic increases and decreases over the past decade. Imagine losing your job the same week your Bitcoin investments plummet – you’ll be glad you put in your emergency fund and paid off your debts before you invest.

There is a lot to be gained from getting on the crypto bandwagon, and avoiding these mistakes will help you minimize some of the risks.