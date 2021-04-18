More stocks join rally, encouraging sign for bull market





More stocks have propelled the US market higher lately, a signal if history is any indication that more gains may be to come. What remains to be debated, however, is the smoothness of the climb. Indicators pointing to a stronger, more resilient stock market have recently reached rare milestones as the continuation of the uptrend has widened again. Over the past week, stocks ranging from UnitedHealth Group Inc. to L Brands Inc. to Vulcan Materials Co. hit 52-week highs, joining 184 others in the S&P 500 who did the same. Those gains helped extend the benchmarks rally for the year to 11%, scoring 23 records along the way. Investors and analysts often look to technical indicators that measure the extent of the market rally to find out where it is heading next. A market is generally considered healthier when more stocks rise together, and signs of high participation are generally seen as a signal that a rally has legs. In contrast, a small market like that of the late 1990s, near the peak of the dot-com bubble, indicates that fewer larger-cap stocks are carrying the load. Lately, signs of strong magnitude have multiplied, a reversal from much of the past year, when a small group of big tech stocks drove much of the market gains. Last week, the percentage of S&P 500 stocks trading above their 200-day moving averages crossed 95%, reaching the highest level since October 2009, data showed Thursday. It was only for three more periods since the start of 2000 that this metric broke and then hovered above 95% for several days, according to a Dow Jones Market Data analysis based on the index’s current constituents.

