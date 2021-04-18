Where to get the best rates on your savings in 2021

The rates are low, but there are still accounts that bring you back your savings.

Interest rates are at their lowest and are expected to stay there for a while. The Federal Reserve is committed to keeping interest rates low until 2023 after lowering the fed funds rate to zero in 2020. What does this mean for your savings?

This means that you are unlikely to get good returns on the money you have at the moment. Interest rates on savings products fell almost immediately in response to the Fed’s rate changes. And if you’re doing business with a traditional bank, you probably weren’t earning much in terms of return anyway.

There is the potential for better returns if you invest your savings, but then you risk losing them completely. Generally, it is not a good idea to invest the money you might need over the next few years. In the meantime, however, your money loses value due to inflation if you don’t earn anything.

Fortunately, there are still a few savings products that offer above average prices. Here’s where to park your money if you want to earn a little more while still having easy access to your funds.

1. High yield savings account

A high yield savings account is simply a savings account that offers a higher APY than you would normally get. You can access your money when you need it, and some accounts even come with bank cards. So what’s the catch?

There are not any. These accounts are often run by online banks that don’t face the overhead costs of a physical bank, so they offer lower fees and higher returns. Most of these accounts currently offer an APY of 0.40% to 0.60%. This is compared to the 0.01% to 0.03% usually offered by traditional banks. On top of that, most of these savings accounts are free – they don’t charge any monthly maintenance fees and often don’t require you to maintain a minimum balance.

If you opened a high yield savings account with an APY of 0.60%, deposited $ 10,000, and then contributed an additional $ 100 per month, you would have $ 11,263.30 after one year – $ 63.30 of that amount would be interest earned. If you did the same with a traditional savings account, you would only earn $ 1.05 in interest in a year.

Just a few years ago, high yield savings account rates were well in the 2% to 3% range. Interest rates on these accounts tend to be quite responsive to changes in the Fed rate, so they should be even higher when the Fed starts raising rates again.

2. Certificate of deposit

If you don’t need to access your money soon, you may want to consider a certificate of deposit (CD). You get the best CD rates by agreeing to keep your money locked up for a period of time – from three months to five years or more. The longer the duration of the CD, the higher the rate of return.

Right now, most five-year CDs offer around 0.60% to 0.90%, a slightly higher APY than you would get from a high yield savings account. That being said, you agree to keep your funds on the CD for five years. If you have to make a withdrawal before the five years, you will likely have to pay a penalty, which could void any returns you have earned. Some will also say that if you are sure you will not need your money for at least five years, it is worth the investment. There are many low-risk places to park your money, such as bonds or treasury bills, which could be more lucrative than a CD – although they are still riskier than a CD.

You can also get CDs at short notice. Common CD durations include six months, one year, 18 months, two years, and three years. However, these CDs offer even lower prices. Right now, a one-year CD offers roughly the same return as the best high-yield savings accounts. If you don’t need your cash for a few years, it’s worth considering a longer-term CD.

3. Money market account

Money market accounts are similar to savings accounts. Your money is protected in a money market account and you can withdraw it at any time, but this type of account will generally offer better returns than a traditional savings account. They usually come with checks and debit cards, just like a checking account, making it a bit easier to access your money.

The best money market accounts currently offer an APY of around 0.30% to 0.50%. These accounts are generally free, but they may require a minimum monthly balance to earn interest and avoid charges.

If you are looking for a real savings product, you are likely to earn more with one of the best high yield savings accounts. However, if you want to access your money quickly and regularly like you would with a checking account, a money market account might be a better option. Keep in mind that many online banks now offer free checking accounts that also earn interest.

Wherever you decide to keep your savings, the interest you earn is just the icing on the cake. The most important part of growing your funds is contributing to your savings on a regular basis.