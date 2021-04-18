Business
How govt. can really support the stock market?
Tehran – Unprecedented swings in the Iranian stock market in recent months have led shareholders, experts and academics to call on the government to increase its support for the market, some shareholders want the government to guarantee the return of their shares, some think providing infrastructure is the best way to help this market.
Some, on the other hand, believe that the government should not interfere in the stock market, arguing that the pre-ordered and unrealistic pricing of certain state-owned stocks is the main reason for the current downtrend in the markets. financial.
Now the question is, how can the government really support the stock market to help it get back on track?
So far, the government has repeatedly stated that the activities in this market are not aimed at interfering in stock transactions or leading the market, but are efforts to reduce the bubble created in the market and prevent a new index stock market decline.
Last week, at the 216th meeting of the seat of the government’s economic coordination, President Rouhani presented a report on the government’s support measures for the stock market, saying: This year, which has been named the year of support With production and the removal of barriers, the government is trying to remove barriers to the growth of the capital market and will try to encourage people to enter this market with the necessary training and arrangements.
The government supports the capital market to direct liquidity to productive sectors and, in general, to decentralize the economy and contribute to economic transparency, he said, adding that the government would continue to offer shares in the country’s public companies and institutions. capital market.
In its latest favorable move, the government approved the injection of 240 trillion rials (about $ 5.7 billion) of resources into the market in the form of bonds that most experts rate as a positive step. These funds are said to be gradually injected into the market and help to increase liquidity until new resources enter the market.
It has been said that these resources entering the market will also motivate the shareholders, and therefore the real investors will be encouraged to invest in the market.
Responding to Rohanis’ remarks, stock market expert Amirali Amirbaqeri believes that letting supply and demand determine prices in the market is the most important support the government can have for the capital market.
The situation must evolve so that the country’s economy can continue to live in real life based on the real forces of supply and demand, Amirbaqeri said.
Stating that the government as a regulator is obliged to intervene in the market under certain circumstances, the expert said: such interventions should only concern general issues and long-term prospects of the capital market.
In a healthy market, stock prices converge to the real value of stocks and for this reason the government should only facilitate this process and stop pre-ordered pricing of stocks related to certain commodities like steel.
“It should be remembered that the country is now in an economic war, and naturally various bodies such as the government and other institutions should act according to the current situation in the country,” Amirbaqeri said.
EF / MA
