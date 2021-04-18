COVID-19 Colorado Statistics | 9news.com

There are currently 520 people hospitalized for COVID-19, and the state’s seven-day moving average positivity rate has risen to 5.73%.

COLORADO, USA There were 520 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado as of April 17, and the seven-day moving average positivity rate has increased to 5.73%, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

In addition, 2,309,812 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of April 17, and 1,425,327 of these have been fully vaccinated.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are approximately 95% effective and require two doses to achieve vaccination. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was granted emergency use authorization on February 27. It is 86% effective in preventing serious illness and requires a dose.

Positivity is an important indicator of the state of COVID-19 in the state. the World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2020 recommended that the positivity rate be 5% or less to contain the virus.

Current hospitalization data is also a key metric as it can indicate whether the Colorados hospital system is overwhelmed by the virus. In April 2020, hospitalizations peaked at 888 in one day. That number was surpassed on November 5, when the number rose to 894, and it soared until December 2 when hospitalizations peaked at just under 2,000.

The data is published daily at 4 p.m. The numbers will be updated daily at this time.

Below is a breakdown of the data and links to related stories.

What to know now:

2,309,812 people vaccinated with at least one dose of vaccine.

1,425,327 people fully immunized.

489,028 cumulative cases, against 487,578 the day before.

26,821 cumulative hospitalizations, against 26,703 the day before.

6,188 deaths among those who tested positive for COVID-19, up from 6,186 the day before.

6,330 deaths from COVID-19, the same as the day before.

Recent headlines on coronaviruses

Breakdown of coronavirus data

The CDPHE reports that 489,028 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, COVID-19. This is an increase from 487,578 the day before.

The graph below shows the growth in cases, which comes from subtracting the total number of cases from the previous day. A moving average helps to capture a trend over a period of time. This removes some noise from the daily numbers. The line on the graph represents the seven-day moving average of the growth of cases.

Breakdown of immunization data

Colorado opened vaccine eligibility to the general public on April 2.

2,309,812 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

1,425,327 people were fully immunized.

1,321 vaccine suppliers in total.

Colorado received its first delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine on December 14. The United States Food & Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine in December. Both are about 95% effective and require two doses. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was granted emergency use authorization on February 27. It is 86% effective in preventing serious illness and requires a dose.

The graph below shows the percentage of Colorado’s population that has been vaccinated. Health experts say they expect us to achieve herd immunity when about 70% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Positivity

Positivity is the number of tests that come back with a COVID-19 result. Above 10%, this could indicate that the tests are insufficient and that only people who may have COVID are tested. The World Health Organization recommended in May 2020 that the positivity rate be even lower, 5%, to contain the virus.

Death

6,188 deaths among people with COVID-19

6,330 deaths from COVID-19

The majority of deaths (53%) concern people over 80 years old; 24% of deaths occurred in people aged 70 to 79 and 13% in people aged 60 to 69.

The graph below shows the number of people who have died from COVID-19 based on the date of their death.

On May 15, the CDPHE moved to a difference in the documentation of deaths that broke down into “deaths among cases” and “deaths from COVID-19”. Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist at CDPHE, said on May 18 that deaths in the “among” category are those who tested positive for COVID-19 before or after death. It is done by frontline medical workers. Deaths in the “due to” category are staggered and come from death certificates that the Centers for Disease Control encodes and then forwards to CDPHE. On the CDPHE website, he explains that the two categories should not be on the same schedule due to the differences in reporting.

Hospitalizations

Among those who tested positive for the disease, a total of 26,821 cumulative hospitalizations were reported.

As of April 17, 520 patients were hospitalized for the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. In the past 24 hours, 47 patients have been transferred or discharged.

(Note: 82% of establishments reported data on April 17)

The graph below shows the number of people currently hospitalized with a diagnosis of COVID-19 and the number of people who were released or transferred within 24 hours. This is a key measurement as it can indicate whether the Colorados hospital system is overwhelmed by the virus or not.

Trial

According to the CDPHE, a total of 7,466,173 tests were administered and

2,832,513 people were tested. All 64 counties have reported cases.