bne IntelliNews – SAIDOV: Strengthening the foundation of Uzbek capital market infrastructure

Previously unthinkable reforms encompassed many aspects of the Uzbek economy and society. Presidential reforms in areas such as taxation, foreign exchange, regional cooperation, green energy, direct communication between the government and the general population have been in the spotlight of the international media and have attracted the attention of the international investment community.

Uzbekistan has become an active player in international debt markets, where the government and state-owned banks have issued not only conventional US dollar Eurobonds, but also Uzbek-denominated Eurobonds, and banks also obtain long-term loans denominated in Uzbek soums. international financial institutions (IFIs) and the private sector.

Banks have played a key role in financing Uzbekistan’s impressive growth over the past four years. Although banks already account for 80% of the stock market value now, due to the low float and lack of market depth, the capacity to raise capital is reduced and many have reached their lending limits in the country. To reduce risk and increase the funding base, financial markets must play a greater role.

A vibrant capital market is the missing piece of the overall market infrastructure. The size of the Uzbek capital market is not commensurate with its peers in the region.

The new presidential edict 6207 of 13.04.2021 should solve this problem. This decree is the result of hard work by Uzbek allies in development banks such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in recent years, as well. than various other government grants.

The decree is accompanied by a roadmap and concrete objectives, concrete and responsible people and concrete objectives to be achieved within two years, by 2023.

The decree calls for:

Increase the number of issuers, new financial products (such as Sukuk Shariah Bonds, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) including gold ETFs, crowdfunding) and improve the offering by improving corporate governance (such as adopting the OECD guidelines on corporate governance) and developing corporate bond issuance.

Developing the infrastructure of the securities market, improving market access, providing comprehensive information and simplifying the settlement process, creating associations and strengthening the capacity of local rating agencies. In addition, pricing of programs should take place based on subscribers’ suggestions. Valuation has always been a matter of contention in Uzbekistan, as the state sought simple single valuation, while markets could set ranges. The decree also calls for reducing the state’s share in the Tashkent Stock Exchange to 25% + 1 share, of which the Korean Stock Exchange is already a shareholder.

Improve the IT systems of the capital market, by developing mobile applications to directly access the capital markets, by allowing the opening of accounts for non-resident investors remotely and by automating the KYC and AML procedures, by stabilizing the operation of the Single Software and Technical Complex (SSTC) by creating standby servers and making the SSTC more transparent to the regulator to make it easier to monitor.

In terms of the legal framework, the decree calls for the development of a new capital markets law based on the principles of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, an association of organizations that regulate the global securities markets. and futures contracts. And by increasing the independence of the regulator by improving legislation on fund management to transparently integrate the finance market and sectors of the economy and by improving legislation on holding companies.

Increase the investor base and improve general public investment literacy, allowing non-residents to open accounts without a physical presence, allowing them to participate in IPOs and local service providers , enabling insurance companies to participate in local capital markets and creating investment funds with foreign counterparts, taking measures to educate the population on financial markets, and organizing international forums and conferences on investment to present market developments to the international investment community. Involving the people of Uzbekistan in the securities market allows them to have a skin in the game and to make the reforms irreversible and to personally benefit them from the reforms.

Development of the local market for the issuance of Treasury debt, allowing residents and non-residents to invest in the market for Treasury bills (with the exception of central bank debt) and establishment of the role of bondholders market, further developing Treasury debt issuance, including inflation-linked debt issuance, aligning local issuance with international best practices, and introducing project bonds to finance projects of infrastructure. It also calls for the publication of broadcasts in advance and for the holding of regular broadcast dates on certain days of the week and for the transition to the internationally accepted T + 1 and T + 2 regulations.

Improve market participation skills through training and retraining by developing programs jointly with major educational institutions and creating special training capacity at the Banking Academy and training staff of regulators overseas in training courses and organizing courses for them at the business school of the Ministry of Economy.

The edict is accompanied by ambitious objectives, set until 2023:

Goal 2020 2023 Market capitalization (floating in one trillion UZS) 1.9 45 Free float market capitalization as% of GDP 0.3 5 Total value of corporate bonds (UZS, trillion) 0.16 3.94 Total value of corporate bonds (% of GDP) 0.03 5 Financial and investment literacy for people and entrepreneurs – 40,000 Investment settlement accounts 4000 20,000 Regional development projects financed by capital markets – 5

The development of financial markets is always a question of chicken and egg, no investors because there is nothing to buy and no issues, there are no investors. Thus, the decree of the presidents lists the national gems to be listed on the stock exchange, to bypass this loop.

The companies and banks that will be listed on the local stock exchange are and had been referred to in the past as companies and banks not intended for immediate sale. They include several of the most attractive companies in the entire economy:

1. National Bank for Foreign Economic Activities of Uzbekistan 2. Navoi mining and metallurgical plant 3. Almalyk Mininng and metallurgical plant 4. Uzmetkombinat 5. Uzbekistan Airways 6. Uzbekneftegaz 7. Agrobank 8. People’s Bank 9. Uztransgaz ten. Uzbekinvest 11. Uzagrosugurta 12. Kurulishmashleasing 13. Uzavtosanoat 14. Rural construction bank 15. Microcredit bank

The names on this list coincidentally overlap with the companies listed in Presidential Decree 6096 which lists the top companies to be transformed.

The Project Management Office of the Ministry of Finance, headed by the First Deputy Minister of Finance Omonulla Nasretdinhojaev, guided by Ravshan Goulyamov, Chief Economic Assistant to the President, performs a Herculean task of transforming these companies and banks and these two streams (business transformation and financial market development) are expected to converge in 2023.

The markets will be ready to accept these transformed companies with strong corporate governance, improved and clear business and operating models, as well as having introduced IFRS reporting in all of them. Decree No. 6096 had already been discussed in detail. They should be in good shape as growth companies at the time of listing.

As bne IntelliNews reported, the functions of the Capital Markets Development Agency (CMDA), which led these changes, were transferred to Odilbek Isakov, Deputy Minister of Finance last week, who is a former HSBC Debt Financial Markets Banker, who has extensive experience in bringing Uzbek state and large state-owned banks to international markets, leading international debt issues .

Ex-Goldman and former EBRD chief banker Atabek Nazirov, who had headed CMDA, has now taken over as head of Uzbekistan’s private equity fund and has become an assistant to the Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade. Ex-Goldman Banker, Sarvarbek Akhmedov will head the department in charge of the securities market department of the Ministry of Finance.

An underdeveloped market infrastructure hinders reducing the cost of funds for local currency borrowers. Banks have no overnight paper placement or repo mechanism. Therefore, overnight funds are not used to fund older papers.

This is one of the ways to reduce debt dollarization, lower the cost to borrowers, and help banks and insurance companies earn more on the float. stock market has played an important role in financing growth, local debt market infrastructure is important to stabilize the debt situation. As an example, Japan can withstand high debt / GDP levels as the majority of investors are local investors.

Perhaps, along with these measures, the government should be open to dialogue with international investors on pre-IPO investments and listing of small businesses on international stock exchanges. It will bring the necessary practical experience and could further improve operations in the capital markets in Uzbekistan. There are several strong candidates, but not large enough to be considered a strategic asset, but large enough and ready to be listed on international markets immediately.