Will the Hyundai Santa Cruz Cargo Box Attract Crossover Buyers?





Auto pickup trucks have a colorful but minor history in the United States, from the once ubiquitous Chevrolet El Camino to the short lived Dodge Rampage and the Subaru Brat and Subaru Baja niche. But automakers such as Hyundai remain intrigued by the formula. When the original Santa Cruz concept was showcased at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show, it was embraced by a community of automotive enthusiasts who tend to favor quirky vehicles that never make it into production – or fall into disuse. sell poorly when they do. Hyundai wanted to avoid this trap. The concept had an extended cabin with doors that opened to the rear and a very limited second row. But a fully functional back seat was considered essential by product planners. However, planners had to wait until the Tucson was redesigned on a larger platform before developing the Santa Cruz alongside the crossover. “When the concept was presented, the second row was significantly smaller than the vehicle you have in front of you now,” Castillo said during a product presentation last week. “And it was through our research that we identified that if we continued down this path, we were significantly compromising the volume potential.” The Santa Cruz’s base engine is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. The optional 2.5-liter turbo engine is rated at 281 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. Hyundai’s HTRAC all-wheel drive is available with both engines. Base engine towing capacity with front-wheel drive is rated at 3,500 pounds. That goes up to 5,000 pounds for the turbocharged all-wheel drive engine. In terms of styling and specs, the Santa Cruz shares a lot with the Tucson and even the midsize Santa Fe. But Hyundai has cooked up the best parts of its popular crossover lineup, added an open bed, and created another crossover variant to add to its team. “The unconventional styling of the Santa Cruz will appeal to buyers of unconventional trucks,” said Karl Brauer, executive editor at CarExpert.com. “This is a good thing because it is not aimed at converting existing truck customers. “Instead,” he added, “Hyundai will focus on active-lifestyle consumers who are looking for a comfortable, easy-to-drive mode of transportation on weekdays before loading their bikes, kayaks or backpacking gear. for a weekend outing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos