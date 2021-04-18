Alaska sold Berkshire Hathaway, Oracle Stock; Purchase of wireless towers shares

Text size





A major Alaskan agency recently made big changes to its biggest equity investments.

Alaska Department of Revenue, which raises and invests public funds, slashed class B shares of Warren Buffetts



Berkshire Hathaway



(teleprinter:



Berkshire Hathaway



), and reduces its position



Oracle



(ORCL) in the first trimester. The agency has also increased its investments in the three shares of wireless towers listed on the stock exchange:



American Tower REIT



(AMT),



Crown Castle International



(CCI), and



SBA Communications



(SBAC) during the period. Trades, among others, have been disclosed in a form submitted by the agency with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The revenue department, which managed $ 9.2 billion in US-traded assets as of March 31, did not respond to a request for comment on stock transactions.

The Alaska agency sold 27,627 Class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway to end the first quarter with 347,525 shares of the Buffetts company.

Newsletter Sign-Up Review and preview Every night of the week, we highlight the resulting market news and explain what matters tomorrow.

Berkshire Hathaway stock underperformed the market last year, managing only a 2.4% gain as the



S&P 500 Index



jumped 16.3%. In the first quarter, however, stocks jumped 10.2%, against the index’s 5.8% gain. So far, in April through the close of Fridays, Berkshire Hathaway stock is up 6.5%, compared to the S&P 500’s 5.4% rise.

Souring on bank stocks out



Bank of America



(BAC) last year cost Berkshire Hathaway about $ 10 billion in hikes in the next rally, we estimate. Berkshire Hathaway revealed in February that it bought



Verizon Communications



(VZ) and



Chevron



(CVX) in the fourth quarter, among other transactions. The Buffetts company had also repurchased its own Class A shares. Share buybacks continued for at least the first two months of 2021.

Alaskas Department of Revenue sold 46,574 Oracle shares to end the first quarter with 456,927 shares of the software giant.

Oracle’s stock rose 22.1% last year, 8.5% in the first quarter, and has gained 12.5% ​​so far in April.

One of our February cover articles noted that Oracle is emerging as a cloud giant, but at least one observer doesn’t expect a rapid transition. The company announced a strong fiscal third quarter in March, increased its dividend and developed a share buyback program.

The agency increased its investments by around 21% each in American Tower, Crown Castle and SBA in the first quarter to 241,467 shares, 229,443 shares and 60,145 shares, respectively.

All three of the tower stocks are in the same sector, but they don’t work in sync, so it’s interesting to see the Alaska Department of Revenue evenly increasing their sector bet on stocks. In 2020, SBA stock rose 17.1% while Crown Castle stock rose 12.0% and American Tower stock slipped 2.3%. In the first quarter, SBA was lagging behind, with shares down 1.6% while Crown Castle and American Tower saw their shares rise 8.1% and 6.5% respectively. So far in April, Crown Castle shares have gained 4.4%, while SBA and American Tower shares have risen 3.9% and 4.0%, respectively.

Barronsnoted in January that Crown Castle and SBA appear to be particularly well positioned in the coming year. We wrote that most of the leasing losses due to consolidation are initially expected at American Tower, the largest player in the tower. Last week, Verizon Communications (VZ) has entered into agreements with Crown Castle and SBA to help prepare for the launch of fixed wireless ultra-broadband and high-speed 5G service on the newly acquired spectrum. Raymond Jamea analyst Frank G. Louthan wrote in a report that he believes a master lease agreement is also pending between Verizon and American Tower. Louthan has a strong buy rating on SBA stock and a market outperformance rating on Crown Castle and American Tower stocks.

Inside Scoop is a regular feature of Barrons covering stock transactions of corporate executives and board members, called insiders, as well as major shareholders, politicians and other important figures. Due to their insider status, these investors are required to disclose stock transactions to the Securities and Exchange Commission or other regulatory groups.

Write to Ed Lin at [email protected] and follow @BarronsEdLin.