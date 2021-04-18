3 ultra-popular stocks destroying shareholder value

There are many ways to fundraise on Wall Street. Profitable businesses can use their operating cash flow to fund day-to-day activities and projects. Meanwhile, profitable and unprofitable businesses might have the option of turning to the credit market or taking out a traditional loan from a financial institution to raise capital. But another option exists, and it is not the friend of shareholders.

A common way for start-ups or struggling businesses to raise capital on Wall Street is to sell stocks (sometimes with warrants) or issue debt securities that can be converted into common stock at some point. in the future. While this is often an effective way to put cash on the balance sheet, it can be extremely damaging to shareholders if abused over time. A company that continually issues common stock threatens to dilute the value of its existing shareholders.

The following trio of ultra-popular stocks are among the worst stock diluters on the market.

Producers of sundials

Let’s start with the stock of Canadian marijuana Producers of sundials (NASDAQ: SNDL), which despite trading at $ 0.90 has a market cap of $ 1.5 billion. This is because the company currently has 1.66 billion shares outstanding.

Of course, this has not always been the case. When Sundial went public in 2019, it had less than 100 million shares outstanding. But in an effort to fund his losing trades, pay off debt, and rack up a mountain of cash, he sold stocks, issued warrants, and traded some of his debt for stocks. Between September 30, 2020 and February 28, 2021, Sundial issued more than 1.15 billion shares of its common stock.

The crazy thing? It probably isn’t. In March 2021, the company filed a market share offer of $ 800 million. That doesn’t mean the shares will be sold, but it could give Sundial the green light to issue up to 888.9 million additional shares, based on its closing price of $ 0.90 on April 14.

Even though Sundial’s balance sheet now shows C $ 719 million ($ 574 million) in cash, which should solve its funding problems for a very long time, management has no concrete plans for what it plans to do. do with that cash. In addition, this money is only about $ 0.34 per share. It is ludicrous to pay over $ 900 million in market capitalization for the actual operations of Sundial, which have resulted in substantial operating losses, large write-downs and one of the slowest growth rates in the world. ‘industry.

Best of all, having 1.66 billion shares outstanding will make it nearly impossible for Sundial to generate significant earnings per share or perhaps even stay listed in the market. Nasdaqstock exchange, without proceeding to a reverse split.

Maritime Beaver

The dry bulk shipping company is another serial diluter that consistently crushes shareholder value. Maritime Beaver (NASDAQ: CTRM).

The company didn’t generate much cash flow, so it turned to selling stocks as a way to raise capital to buy dry bulk transport vessels. After ending 2019 with three vessels, Castor doubled its fleet in 2020 to six, and more than doubled in the first 3.5 months of 2021 to 15 vessels. The idea here is that a rebounding global economy should see an increase in demand for popular dry goods, such as grains, sugar, steel, and fertilizers.

It might sound like a pretty solid plan, but it’s breathtaking when you really dig into the details and see how quickly Castor Maritime’s stock count has grown. At the end of 2019, the company had only 3.27 million shares outstanding. But as of mid-April 2021, he now has (hopefully you’re sitting down) 899.6 million shares outstanding. That includes 192.3 million additional shares that sold for $ 0.65 earlier this month. Even with a tiny share price of $ 0.43, Castor still has a market cap of $ 385 million.

Here’s the kicker: Some of these registered offers also included warrants. For example, each of the 192.3 million shares priced at $ 0.65 that closed just over a week ago also came with a warrant that can be executed at $ 0.65 at the end of the day. over the next five years. These warrants effectively cap any significant rise in Castor’s share price and threaten to push its number of outstanding shares above 1 billion.

As Sundial, Castor Maritime will likely need a reverse split to avoid a possible delisting from the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Cannabis Aurora

To complete the list, there is yet another stock of Canadian marijuana, Cannabis Aurora (NYSE: ACB). If you think Sundial has issued a lot of stock since going public, let me introduce you to Aurora.

Almost since the green flag waved, Aurora Cannabis has been selling its shares to fund its day-to-day operations or using them as collateral to make more than a dozen acquisitions. Considering the reverse 1-for-12 split that was enacted last May to prevent Aurora from being delisted for a share price below $ 1, the company had around 1.35 million shares. in circulation mid-2014. But based on its second quarter tax results, it ended the 2020 calendar year with 184.2 million shares outstanding. This corresponds to an increase of approximately 13,500% in the number of exceptional shares of the company. In other words, Aurora’s number of shares would have grown from 16 million to 2.21 billion in just over six years without the reverse split.

To make matters worse, Aurora Cannabis has a habit of overpaying for just about every acquisition it has ever made. For example, it paid C $ 2.64 billion (approximately US $ 2.11 billion) to acquire MedReleaf in an all-equity transaction in July 2018. This transaction is expected to include 140,000 kilograms of annual production and a handful of proprietary brands. What Aurora got out of the deal was 28,000 kilograms of annual production, having closed or sold other assets and those aforementioned proprietary brands.

And to keep the theme alive, Aurora Cannabis isn’t finished. Last month, the company filed a shelf prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission to sell up to $ 1 billion in stocks, preferred stocks, warrants and debt securities over the next 25 month. Given its history, this will almost certainly result in the issuance of more shares.

Aurora Cannabis, like Sundial and Castor, is a serial diluter and destroyer of shareholder value.