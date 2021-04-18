Mercedes-Benz EQB 2022 unveiled, Australian launch slated for 2022

Mercedes-Benz’s third electric vehicle of 2021 goes official, with a total output of 200 kW, square styling and seven seats.

the Mercedes-Benz EQB 2022 has been revealed, ahead of an Australian launch sometime in 2022. On the heels of the debut of the flagship limousine EQS, the new EQB will be launched as Mercedes-Benz’s second electric SUV based on a combustion vehicle supported by its compact MFA2 platform – namely the GLB seven-seater SUV – after the GLA based on the unveiling of the EQA in January. European buyers will be presented with a range of front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive powertrain options, highlighted by a flagship EQB 350 4Matic variant (photo) in development more than 200kW and with all-wheel drive. It is likely that the 140 kW / 375Nm front-facing electric motor offered at the launch of the EQA will eventually come to its bigger brother, dubbed the EQB 250.

Above: Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic AMG range. Below: Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic standard. All models on the European market at launch will mark a 66.5 kWh lithium-ion battery shared with the EQA, allowing a range of 478 km on the more lenient NEDC test cycle of the 350 4Matic, or 419 km on the strictest WLTP standard in Europe – although the brand claims “a particularly long-range version” will arrive at a later date, with a larger battery. Only one variant of the EQB will be offered at launch, specific to the Chinese market, developing 215 kW – although this does not correspond to the power of the European model of over 200 kW is unclear. Performance has yet to be announced, but given the electric SUV’s 0.28 Cd drag coefficient and likely curb weight of over two tonnes, expect models over 200 kW complete the 0-100 km / h sprint in the middle of six seconds.

DC fast charging of up to 100 kW is available, allowing 10-80% charging in “a little over” 30 minutes. Charging via an 11kW AC home wall box or public destination charger is available, and although charging time is unclaimed, the EQA’s 66.5kWh pack can be recharged in 5 hours 45 minutes. On the styling front, the EQB builds on the boxy bodywork of the donor GLB with a selection of EQ-specific design changes, highlighted by the addition of the electric trademark closed black grille with joint LED headlights. Another feature of the EQ is the daytime running light strip that runs through the “ grille ”, while the interior of the headlights features blue accents to reinforce the EQB’s green intentions. At the rear, the GLB’s individual rectangular taillights have been replaced with a full-width LED tail light bar, complete with the Mercedes-Benz emblem, model designation badge and a new rear bumper incorporating the plate. registration number located below.

Alloy wheels up to 20 inches in diameter fill the arches, while EQB badges on the forequarter and studded roof rails can be seen from the side. Aerodynamic devices upstream of the wheels and an almost completely closed underbody facilitate aerodynamics. Buyers can choose from a selection of exterior styling packages – including the AMG Line Sports Pack, shown in white – which vary the front and rear bumper designs, and can add rose gold or blue accents to the bodywork. and alloy rims. Inside, the EQB borrows its two 10.25-inch screens from its gasoline-powered donor, powered by Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX infotainment software incorporating unique EV-specific screens and a satellite navigation system. revised with charging station locations and estimated remaining driving simulations. reach upon arrival at destination.

Aluminum accents are standard, while buyers can choose from the same range of rose gold or blue accents on the air vents, seats, key fob, and digital displays. The Mercedes-Benz EQB is 4,684mm long, 1,834mm wide and 1,667mm high, on a 2829mm wheelbase – 50mm longer overall and 9mm higher, thanks to the placement of the batteries under the vehicle and different front and rear bumpers. The standard in China (and probably Australia too, mirroring the GLB standard) is a third row of seats, capable of accommodating passengers up to 165cm in height, and featuring curtain airbags, seat anchor points Isofix child and flat folding functionality. Fold said third row down and you’ll get 465 liters of trunk space, rising to 1,620 liters with the “ middle ” seats folded down – although the second row backrests are adjustable up to 140mm, freeing up 190 additional liters if needed. (although it’s not clear if the aforementioned capabilities include trunk widening).

On the safety front, Lane Keeping Assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection are standard, with buyers being able to choose a Driver Assistance Package that includes Cornering Assist, Traffic Warning security exit and an “emergency corridor function”. Passive safety is covered by an extruded metal frame for the lithium-ion battery, featuring crossbars for strength, and a protective front panel designed to prevent the pack from “being pierced by foreign objects”. The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB will go on sale first in China, with production slated for at the brand’s Beijing plant, operated as part of the local joint venture Beijing Benz Automotive Co. A European launch will take place at the end of the year, with vehicles destined for the continent to be manufactured in Kecskemét, Hungary – where examples delivered by Australia will likely be built.

All European customers will have access to the Mercedes-Benz Me Charge service, providing access to more than 500,000 AC and DC charging points in 31 countries in the region. When will the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB arrive in Australia? Mercedes-Benz Australia has confirmed that the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB will go on sale locally in 2022, although more precise arrival dates have not yet been announced. Local pricing and specs will be announced closer to launch, but given the price difference between locally equivalent GLA and EQA models, expect prices to start from around $ 90,000 to $ 95,000 for one. EQB 350 4Matic variant.

