After Green Rush, Canada’s legal pot suppliers stumble

Investors, however, believed otherwise, and in the lead up to legalization, a green rush swept through the Toronto Stock Exchange. The money flowed into companies that were starting to serve not only the Canadian market, but also looking at other opportunities, especially the US market, where more states were embracing legalization.

Long dormant greenhouses have been refurbished and sold at record prices like the one in Exeter, and new indoor growing facilities have sprung up across the country. Newspapers that were downsizing hired reporters to cover the new rhythms of marijuana. Like plastics in the movie The Graduate, marijuana seemed destined to become the next big thing in Canada.

The investment craze had a strong echo of the dot-com stock market boom of the late 1990s. And it ended in the same collapse.

Even with a slight recovery propelled by growing legalization in the United States, New York legalized marijuana last month, and voters in four states supported legalization in November, a marijuana market index is still down. around 70% from its peak in 2018.

Two and a half years after legalization, most marijuana growers in Canada are still reporting staggering losses.

And a major new competitor is looming: Mexican lawmakers legalized the recreational use of the pot last month. The business climate for Canadian producers could therefore become even more difficult.

There will likely be a series of shakes, said Kyle B. Murray, associate dean of the School of Business at the University of Alberta in Edmonton. Things were really overkill. It’s very similar to the dot-com boom and then bankruptcy.