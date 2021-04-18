Business
After Green Rush, Canada’s legal pot suppliers stumble
EXETER, Ontario The mayor of the largely rural community of South Huron, Ont., Eagerly awaited a job boom when a marijuana grower used the value of his stock to purchase a massive greenhouse on the outskirts of the largest city in the municipality.
The purchase three years ago in Exeter promised to make its vast community a major hub for what appeared to be Canada’s next big growth industry: the legal pot and the well-paying jobs it would bring.
But before one of the estimated 200 jobs planned in the greenhouse was filled or even before a single marijuana seed was planted there, it became clear that Canada was already growing far more marijuana than the market. wanted it.
After sitting idle for two years, the million-square-foot greenhouse was sold last year for about a third of its original purchase price of C $ 26 million, or $ 20.75 million.
Exeters’ experience with the greenhouse has high hopes, followed by disappointment, reflects the larger Canadian history with the commercial side of the legal pot.
Analysts say one of the reasons the sunny forecast did not materialize is the tightly regulated distribution system introduced by Canada, which largely bans advertising and marketing. The halting of store rollouts in some provinces, particularly Ontario, is also a factor. Plus, polls indicate that many Canadians are simply not interested in embracing a new vice.
We were looking forward to it, said Mayor George Finch outside 19th-century Exeters town hall. Almost looks too good, eh? Too bad. So he may come back to vegetables.
Investors, however, believed otherwise, and in the lead up to legalization, a green rush swept through the Toronto Stock Exchange. The money flowed into companies that were starting to serve not only the Canadian market, but also looking at other opportunities, especially the US market, where more states were embracing legalization.
Long dormant greenhouses have been refurbished and sold at record prices like the one in Exeter, and new indoor growing facilities have sprung up across the country. Newspapers that were downsizing hired reporters to cover the new rhythms of marijuana. Like plastics in the movie The Graduate, marijuana seemed destined to become the next big thing in Canada.
The investment craze had a strong echo of the dot-com stock market boom of the late 1990s. And it ended in the same collapse.
Even with a slight recovery propelled by growing legalization in the United States, New York legalized marijuana last month, and voters in four states supported legalization in November, a marijuana market index is still down. around 70% from its peak in 2018.
Two and a half years after legalization, most marijuana growers in Canada are still reporting staggering losses.
And a major new competitor is looming: Mexican lawmakers legalized the recreational use of the pot last month. The business climate for Canadian producers could therefore become even more difficult.
There will likely be a series of shakes, said Kyle B. Murray, associate dean of the School of Business at the University of Alberta in Edmonton. Things were really overkill. It’s very similar to the dot-com boom and then bankruptcy.
Canopy Growth, the country’s largest producer, lost C $ 1.2 billion, or about $ 950 million, in the first nine months of its current year of operation. The layoffs have swept the industry. The big producers have merged with the aim of finding strength in size. Lights have been permanently turned off in many greenhouses in several provinces.
The big bets on marijuana, analysts say, were made on the assumption that marijuana sales in Canada would reflect the sharp rise in alcohol sales in the United States after prohibition ended.
Everyone thought that in Canada the industry was going to grow further, faster, and that did not happen, said Brendan Kennedy, general manager of Tilray, a large producer based in Nanaimo, B.C. , which lost $ 272 million last year. One of the challenges of competing with the illicit market is that the regulations are so strict.
Mr. Kennedy is one of the few leaders in the Canadian marijuana industry still standing. As losses accumulated and stocks plummeted, most of the pioneers were shown the door. When a planned merger between Tilray and Ontario-based Aphria takes place this year, creating what is likely to be the world’s largest cannabis company, Mr. Kennedy will remain a director even though he will no longer be at the helm.
In Ontario, the original plan was to manage sales through a branch of the government-owned liquor store network, as is done in Quebec. But when a new Conservative government came to power in 2018, it quickly rolled back those plans, which only left online sales through a provincial website.
Since then, the plans of the provinces have changed two more times, resulting in an uneven introduction of private stores. Even after a recent license increase, Ontario has still only approved 575 stores. By comparison, Alberta, which has about one-third of Ontarians, has 583 stores.
While initial hopes for the wealth of marijuana were overly optimistic, Professor Murray said he was convinced that a viable business would emerge, with the growing number of stores in Ontario a sign of this. The fact that prices have moved closer to parity with street prices should also help legal sales.
None of this means it’s a bad deal, Professor Murray said of the bad start. Too much money and too many businesses were involved initially. Eventually, some businesses will experience great success for a long time. And if they were lucky, they would become world leaders.
A comparative bright spot has been British Columbia, previously the heart of the illegal marijuana industry in Canada. There, sales in legal stores increased by 24% from June to October 2020.
And in Quebec, while government-owned cannabis store operator Socit Qubcoise du Cannabis, lost nearly 5 million Canadian dollars in its first year it has since become profitable.
Much disappointed at home, some of Canada’s largest producers have identified foreign markets, especially for medical marijuana, as their next great hope. But many analysts are skeptical.
Mexico’s recent move towards creating the world’s largest legal market could doom most marijuana crops in Canada, said Brent McKnight, a professor at the DeGroote School of Business at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont. Trade deals will likely prevent Canada from stopping imports from Mexico, while Mexicans will significantly reduce labor costs and the warmer climate will potentially give it a competitive advantage.
This would certainly put downward pressure on prices from local producers, he said.
And as the Canadian industry is forced to consolidate in order to survive, some worry about who will lose as the large publicly traded companies come to dominate the space.
Long before legalization, many of the first stores to defy Canada’s marijuana laws were non-profit compassion clubs selling to people who used cannabis for medical purposes.
The focus of current systems on large producers and corporate profits has caused many people from minority communities to leave the company, said Dr Daniel Werb, epidemiologist and drug policy analyst at the hospital. St. Michaels of Toronto. Dr Werb is part of a research group whose preliminary results have shown that there is a marked lack of diversity in the leadership of new legal providers, he said.
Vendors in Indigenous communities have also been left in limbo, usually not subject to raids, but also out of the legal system, although Ontario has started licensing stores in some of these communities.
I am increasingly concerned, on the one hand, by the lack of ethno-racial diversity and, on the other hand, by a lack of imagination around the fact that this should not be a completely for-profit industry, Dr Werb mentioned. It seems there was a missed opportunity to think creatively.
