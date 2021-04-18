Iran – Bloomberg

After a week of mounting tensions, Iran and the United States are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel that could resolve a multi-year stalemate.

The Islamic Republic said a “new deal” was taking shape during the main talks in Vienna. Iran’s chief negotiator said serious disagreements remained, but his country was working on a draft text to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal.

The European Union, Russia and China are helping to prepare for the restoration of the agreement. Talks resume Sunday.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani with the head of the Atomic Energy Organization. Iranian Presidency Office

The negotiations were wasted last week after an attack on a major Iranian nuclear facility in Natanz prompted Tehran to start enrich uranium to levels closer to weapon quality. Iran attributes this incident to Israel.

And as the nuclear talks shift into high gear, there are reports of further easing of tensions in the Middle East. Iranian and Saudi officials are said to be in talks to mend the relationship.

Graph of the week

Battle for oil sales set to intensify with production from OPEC + and the Middle East strengthens the competitiveness of the region’s shipments, potentially forcing other suppliers to update their barrels. The warning signs are reflected in the widening of a key price differential used by traders to determine the affordability of cargo. Right now, the gap is close to the biggest in over 16 months.

Attack on Iranian nuclear facility Natanz signals the possibility of a Iranian-Israeli escalation, writes Bobby Ghosh for Bloomberg Opinion.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photographer: KAHANA / POOL / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images

The incident follows maritime attacks by major enemies and if President Biden was not alarmed by them, Natanz’s attack should set off warning bells in the White House. The risk of Iranian retaliation is difficult to assess – but as hostilities escalate, so does the likelihood of bloodshed.

Must know

A flood of IPOs is in sight. This goes from the chipmaker owned by Abu Dhabi GlobalFoundries, Emirates Global Aluminum and Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange. On the other hand, logistics company Tristar withdrew its IPO, dealing a heavy blow to the Dubai Stock Exchange.

Qatar maps to allow foreign investors own up to 100% of listed companies. The move could trigger inflows of around $ 1.5 billion and gain greater representation in global benchmarks, according to EFG-Hermes.

Liberated turkey Journalist Ahmet Altan in prison after reducing his sentence for allegedly participating in a failed 2016 military coup against President Erdogan. The case was seen as a sign of the general deterioration of democracy in Turkey.

Turkish journalist and writer Ahmet Altan. Photographer: BULENT KILIC / AFP

Ahmad BinDawood, descendant of a billionaire Saudi family, is mark the holding company founded by his father and uncles by replacing years of secrecy with transparency. This decision made the 37-year-old man emblematic of a desire to shake up the traditional methods of managing business in the kingdom.

Newly appointed Turkey the governor of the central bank kept the interest rate unchanged. But more importantly, he abandoned the commitment to keep the policy strict for an extended period. Sahap Kavcioglu also shed light on the use of foreign currency reserves to support the lira over the past two years as opposition parties have stepped up criticism of the strategy as a waste.

To come up

The Bank of Israel’s rate decision is set for April 19. The central bank governor said last week that the the policy of long-term low interest rates will continue as long as there is no unexpected inflationary surge.

the policy of long-term low interest rates will continue as long as there is no unexpected inflationary surge. More Gulf companies are expected to release their first quarter results. They include First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, Masraf Al Rayan and Saudi Telecom.

Last word

Airlines just can’t fly the world again. Globally, planned capacity is stuck at around 58% of pre-pandemic levels, says John Grant, chief analyst at OAG, aviation data specialist. For every market that grows, another seems to retreat, he said.

Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage / Bloomberg

One of the few bright spots in the world and the only one regionally is war-ravaged Yemen, with capacity offered 19% above 2019 levels. While Yemenis cannot fly to many countries , airlines have reintroduced routes to Sudan and Ethiopia, where it is easier to obtain visas.

Using weekly updates from the OAG, Bloomberg has built a Global flight tracker to monitor the pulse of returning air travel. It’s not something Grant expects to be quick.

