FEMA Mass Vaccination Sites To Re-Offer First Doses Of Pfizer This Week





Orange County, Florida This week, the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will again be available at the FEMA Mass Vaccination Site on the West Campus of Valencia Colleges. It comes after the site saw a dramatic drop in vaccinations after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine hiatus. It was earlier this month that the state changed the site to only offer J&J as the site is slated to close on May 26. [TRENDING: Mechanical issue forces pilot to land at Cocoa air show| 2 killed, 2 injured in Palm Bay crash | Unemployment claim disqualifies Disney cast member for 5 months] A d The reason we’re here is to provide mass vaccination and when our capacities are reduced, we just feel like we’re in handcuffs, said CJ Prudhom, FEMA spokesperson on the site. Second doses of Pfizer, that’s the only thing we’ve been giving since last week, so it’s been slow. Normally our capacity is several thousand. However, as of Tuesday, the site is expected to re-vaccinate thousands of people as the state plans to reallocate the first doses of Pfizer to the site. I think our lines will be quite busy from Tuesday, Prudhom said. We don’t have an exact count, but what we heard is that it may be less than the 3,000 we were previously receiving, but we will have the number of first doses available on Monday. The last time the site offered the first dose of Pfizer was also the first open day of eligibility for those 16 and over, with queues lasting up to two hours. Prudhom believes the demand will be there again this week as no appointment is required on the walk-in site. A d One of the big pluses here (is) there is no dating, so come when you’re comfortable, he says. If you are 16, you must bring proof of age, your consent form signed by a parent and legal guardian when you come for the vaccine. It comes the same day Orange County health officials tweeted they see an increase in cases among 18-24 year olds, prompting the youngest to get vaccinated. As for the FEMA sites installed in the districts, they will not work this week. Valencia College’s fixed mass vaccination site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

