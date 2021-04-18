New investors should know what’s next for stocks

The past year has been one of the strangest times in the history of the stock market and the economy, with a rare pandemic that has resulted in the closure of businesses and the unemployment of millions of people.

At the same time, the federal government has stepped up its efforts with unprecedented amounts of stimulus payments, free business loans, eviction moratoria and other aids, even by delaying filing tax returns.

Things are unusual. Yet for novice investors who have fallen one toe on the stock market for the first time in the past year, that’s all they know.

And it’s not just a few people either. Armed with stimulus checks and motivated by perhaps boredom, millions of people took the plunge from the stock market last year, a whopping 15% of all current equity investors started in 2020, according to a news report. Schwab survey.

Most must be thinking, “It’s easy”. Here are some reasons why they should think twice.

Don’t expect the next downhill cycle to be so nice.

The stock market has been climbing steadily over the past 13 months, during which time its value has almost doubled. It is rare in itself. But the really unusual part was the extremely short duration of the previous bear market or downward spiral, which only lasted five weeks.

It’s no wonder these first-year investors are more optimistic about short- and long-term results than more seasoned market players, according to the Schwab survey. Newbies also tend to be 35 years younger, on average, compared to 48 for people who started investing before 2020. So they can afford to be more optimistic as they have more time to make up for losses. .

It is true that bull or bull markets always spring from the ashes of bear markets, but generally those that precede downdrafts are much more prolonged. This is the real challenge of investing with monthly prices, or even year after year, devalued, when disappointment leads to despair and then to despair.

If you’ve blinked, you’ve missed out on the bearish phase of 2020. The next bearish cycle won’t be so lovable.

Don’t count on so much free money

Investing, like gambling, is not difficult when you are playing with house money. This was somewhat the case with millions of Americans who received stimulus payments from Uncle Sam or possibly increased unemployment benefits.

Of course, a lot of people have used these financial lifelines to stay afloat. But others kept their stimulus checks or used them on the stock market.

In other words, some new investors probably don’t really appreciate that investing involves sacrifices: you give up consumption today in the hope that your money will grow enough over time that higher spending will be. possible years later.

Stimulus checks don’t come in every year, thinking there is some form of free money that you can use on an ongoing basis. These are the matching funds available in the 401 (k) type workplace funds that employers have set up to encourage workers to invest.

Even the federal government offers limited retirement matching funds to working poor, thanks to the grossly underestimated tax credit for retired savers (details on irs.gov). It’s not a huge amount, a maximum credit of $ 1,000 per year to the poorest workers, but it is more than the stimulus money you can count on in most years.

Don’t assume your pals are right

There is a lot of psychology to be invested in, and a tendency is for people to seek out valid points of view from friends, family and colleagues. There is something comforting about having your investment ideas validated by others. The danger is that these other parties have even less knowledge than you.

More than most years, collaborative investing seems to be on the rise. For example, a survey by MagnifyMoney, a Lending Tree affiliate, found that nearly six in 10 investors aged 40 or under are members of online forums such as Reddit. These can be great ways to learn about finances, but they can also mislead you.

“It’s great that these communities are introducing many people to investing, which is one of the best ways to build wealth throughout their lives,” Tendayi Kapfidze, chief economist at LendingTree, said in a statement. . short-term trading has focused on a few stocks in hopes of getting rich quick.

Usually, investors have an interest in thinking for themselves and avoiding outside “noise” or distractions. Part of the reason is that other people often have different goals, risk tolerance, or other motivations than you do. Or, they are simply wrong.

Don’t neglect your financial base

Investing in the stock market is important and is one of the best ways to build long-term wealth. But this should not come at the expense of other financial needs.

One example is the creation of a rainy day fund. It seems simple enough to accumulate money in a savings account to deal with emergency repairs to a car or appliance or to help you if you lose your job. Yet many Americans do not have personal safety nets. 43% of people polled in a recent Clever Real Estate study said they had nothing.

Dana Sandoval, a certified financial planner at TCI Wealth Advisors in Denver, who educates young adults in the Third Decade nonprofit program, suggests that everyone create an emergency fund and take other fundamental steps. These include participating in workplace 401 (k) plans, where applicable, and moving towards Roth individual retirement accounts, which allow tax-free withdrawals on the go.

It’s important to understand the tax implications, as stock market profits can be taxed as ordinary income, at lower capital gain rates, or as untaxed withdrawals, depending on the type of account and how long you hold. an investment.

And rather than concentrating your money in a handful of stocks, Sandoval recommends dividing it into low-cost, diversified mutual funds or exchange-traded funds. The strong market performance last year, she noted, was driven by a handful of large tech-focused companies, including Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google.

But already, there are signs that market leadership is changing.

Also, it is not easy to identify future hot stocks except in hindsight.

“Saving more and controlling spending will have a more predictable positive impact,” she said.

