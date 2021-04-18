Dr Lal PathLabs actions show fatigue, after strong rally

A sharp rise in covid-19 infections has increased demand for testing and diagnostic and healthcare services from Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd. Even though the stock has declined by around 7% last week to 2,920 per share on the National Stock Exchange, investors are sitting on an appreciation of nearly 27% so far in this calendar year.

Valuations remain uncomfortably high, however, with stocks trading at nearly 69 times estimated earnings for fiscal 2022, based on Bloomberg data.

Last week, analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd has downgraded its rating on Dr Lal stock to reduce it from neutral. One of the main reasons for this is the costly valuations of stocks. At 45 times fiscal year 2023, forecast earnings per share (EPS) of 51.8, Nomura reaches its price target of 2.333.

View full picture Healthy traction

Dr Lal PathLabs’ March quarter results are expected to show good year-over-year growth, but numbers should look lukewarm sequentially. Analysts expect earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation margins (EBITDA) to decline sequentially due to lower prices for testing covid-19 and a general increase in other costs.

Certainly Indian diagnostic companies are expected to continue to profit from the pandemic in FY2022 as well.

With the increase in covid cases in India, most national diagnostic chains will continue to benefit from covid testing in FY22 as well, ”analysts at IIFL Securities Ltd said in an April 9 report. In addition, the volumes of non-covid activity are also expected to improve.

Nomura factored in a higher contribution from covid-19 testing for his estimates from Dr Lal and increased his estimated BPA for FY22 by 6%.

The brokerage firm speculated that covid-19 test volumes would peak in the June quarter (T1FY22) and decline thereafter.

But, as mentioned earlier, Dr. Lals’ assessments are already strained. Some analysts believe that its peer Metropolis Healthcare Ltd is doing better from a valuation perspective.

We prefer Metropolis over Dr Lal PathLabs, given that Metropolis trades at approximately 30% lower valuations compared to Dr Lal, despite a similar B2C (business-to-consumer) franchise and revenue and cost synergies that can benefit to Metropolis through its acquisition of Hitech. Diagnostics ”, underline the analysts of the IIFR.