Cryptocurrency ETFs, Raging Stocks, and Money Are Calling: What You Need To Know To Invest This Week

Canada approves world’s first Ether ETFs for retail investors

Canadian asset managers are rushing to launch the world’s first cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund to track Ether price trends now that regulators have given the green light to several investment funds, writes Clare OHara. On Friday, Purpose Investments Inc., Evolve Funds and CI Global Asset Management were all cleared by the Ontario Securities Commission to launch the first set of ETFs to invest directly in digital assets, currently the second largest crypto -currency in the world by market capitalization, behind Bitcoin.

Now, the Toronto Stock Exchange launch race could see multiple Ether funds start trading on the same day. All three companies said Tuesday April 20 was the first day of trading. Find out more here.

Are these the stock returns of a lifetime?

Stock markets like the one we have today make financial planning so quick and easy, writes Rob Carrick. One prediction: stocks will drop at some point, and building wealth will present the same challenge it has always had in the long run, which means more than 10 years. Keep this in mind when looking at the posted returns of exchange traded funds, mutual funds, and individual stocks in your portfolio for the 12 month period to March 31.

One of the most important lessons is to pay close attention to the end date bias, which refers to how the end period of measuring an investment’s returns can have a huge impact on results. The 2020 stock market crash bottomed out in mid-March, which means returns measured with the end of that month as the start date reflect almost the full extent of the stock market surge in the past year. Find out more here.

Gordon Pape: The stock market is at a crossroads, will this bull run continue?

The pandemic crash ended the long bull market that had started 11 years earlier on March 9, 2009. But it turned out to be the shortest bear market in history. By mid-August, the S&P 500 had returned to a new high, signaling the start of a new bull. This is where we are now, writes Gordon Pape. But what comes next? Opinions vary widely.

Certainly the ingredients are in place for a long time in this bull market. The global economy is in much better shape today than in March 2009, although the pandemic is still raging. But, as experts point out, there are potential dangers that could derail investor enthusiasm. It suggests a portfolio strategy of hope for the best, plan for the worst. Find out more here.

Critics weigh on model dividend portfolio

One reader points out that since October 2017, the Yield Hog Dividend Growth Portfolio has increased by around 38% on a total return basis, while the S&P 500 is up 74%.

John Heinzl responds: Yes, the S&P 500 has left my model portfolio in the dust for the last few years. I have been quite open about this. But I’m glad you brought it up, because it gives me the opportunity to remind readers of a few points I raised in previous columns.

First, the portfolio is not meant to be a model that people can copy exactly. Its aim is to provide investment ideas and a real-time illustration of dividend growth by investing in stocks. There are many exceptional dividend stocks that are not included in the portfolio; investors should consider casting their nets widely.

Second, I always encourage dividend investors to diversify with exchange-traded funds, including those that replicate the S&P 500, which offer exposure to key sectors such as tech and healthcare that are under- represented in Canada. Find out more here.

Money was a pandemic haven, now her day in the sun

Buying silver paid off last year, when investors turned to the precious metal as a safe haven amid the global economy pounding, writes David Berman. Now, the bet on money is based on its importance for solar energy. That might make it a better bet.

If silver loses some of its appeal as the economy heals and its reputation as a safe asset during tumultuous times becomes less relevant, its importance for solar panels is likely to endure, especially as the world shrinks. focuses on reducing carbon emissions. Silver is an essential component of photovoltaic cells and the demand increases with the number of solar installations. Find out more here.

What investors need to know for the coming week

In the coming week, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will table Canada’s first federal budget in more than two years on Monday. The Bank of Canada will make its final rate announcement on Wednesday. Available economic data includes: Canadian housing starts for March (Monday); Canadian inflation figures for March (Wednesday); The New Home Price Index in Canada and US Existing Home Sales for March (Thursday); Canadian manufacturers’ sales and US new home sales in March (Friday).

Companies releasing their latest financial results include Canadian Pacific Railway, CSX, Metro, Rogers Communications, Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, IBM, United Airlines, American Airlines, AT&T, Verizon Communications, Procter & Gamble, Xerox, Philip Morris and American Express.

