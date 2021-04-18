SF City Health Director Takes Decision On Immunization Guidelines – NBC Bay Area





The San Francisco director of health looks into the state’s latest move to adopt the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines on permitted behaviors for fully vaccinated people. “We welcome the state’s decision to adopt the CDC’s guidelines for gatherings, and we have updated our health ordinance accordingly,” said Dr. Grant Colfax. “We are now at a point in this pandemic where fully vaccinated San Franciscans can attend small indoor gatherings with other fully vaccinated friends and loved ones without wearing masks or physical distancing or with people. unvaccinated from a household who are at low risk of serious illness from COVID-19[FEMININE”[FEMININE” Colfax added that for the purposes of this guide, individuals are considered to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 two weeks after receiving the second dose of a two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or two weeks after receiving received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Currently, people 16 years of age and older can get the vaccine in San Francisco. However, Colfax explained that even people who have been vaccinated “can carry and transmit the disease, so it is still very important that people consider the risk exposure may have on those around them.” For this reason, Colfax said that face coverings, physical distancing, hand washing and limiting activities indoors and gatherings with people outside of one’s home remain more important than ever, especially with the increased prevalence of more contagious variants in San Francisco. According to state guidelines, when visiting unvaccinated people at high risk of serious illness from COVID-19, vaccinated people should continue to wear masks and practice physical distancing. “We hope this news will give more people an incentive to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Colfax. “We would like to thank everyone for their continued cooperation and adherence to state guidelines. Our city’s commitment to following health guidelines has resulted in the lowest COVID-19 death rate of any major city in the country. day, the light at the end of the tunnel is approaching. We just need everyone to hang in there and keep up the good work. “

